Manila implements strict traffic controls and road closures on Nov 30 for Andres Bonifacio anniversary celebrations, disrupting major arteries.

Manila Public Information Office officials announced major road closures and traffic diversions beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday to facilitate the 163rd birth anniversary celebration of national hero Andres Bonifacio on Monday, November 30. These significant logistical changes affect key thoroughfares in the historic district, requiring commuters to alter their standard travel patterns immediately before the memorial events commence. Motorists face strict restrictions to ensure public safety and orderly traffic flow during the commemoration.

Core Details and Closure Mechanics

The Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau explicitly identified critical choke points that will experience full or partial closure during the peak hours of the national holiday. Primary affected locations include the Chino Roces Bridge, Mendiola Street, Ayala Bridge, Liwasang Bonifacio, and Kalaw Avenue. The bureau emphasized that these zones are central to the city's historical narrative and require exclusive space for the ceremonial activities planned for the day.

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Specific infrastructure segments will be entirely inaccessible to vehicular traffic starting from the late evening hours. The stretch of Recto Avenue running from Nicanor Reyes Street to Mendiola Street will be sealed off, as will the section of Legarda Street extending from Figueras Street to San Rafael Street. These closures are designed to prevent gridlock in the dense urban core surrounding the hero's final resting place and memorial park.

Further restrictions target the bridge networks that connect the city center to nearby districts. The eastbound lane of Ayala Boulevard, specifically the segment from San Marcelino Street to Romualdez Street, will be closed to allow for safe pedestrian movement and event logistics. Additionally, the southbound lane of Lerma Street, spanning from España Boulevard to P. Campa Street, will be inaccessible, forcing drivers to seek alternative northern routes.

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Stakeholder Positions and Official Directives

Manila Public Information Office authorities strongly advised all motorists and public transport commuters to plan their trips meticulously and utilize alternative routes to avoid severe inconvenience. They urged the public to monitor real-time updates from the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau regarding the dynamic status of the Chino Roces Bridge and Mendiola intersection. The agency highlighted that unexpected delays are inevitable for those who fail to adjust their schedules in advance.

Commuters are instructed to expect significant traffic delays and to allow substantial additional travel time for any essential journeys during the affected period. The MTPB issued a formal appeal for everyone's cooperation, patience, and understanding as traffic personnel implement necessary physical barriers and directional controls. Their primary goal is to ensure absolute public safety and orderly traffic flow during the commemoration of Andres Bonifacio.

Local government units and traffic enforcement agencies are coordinating closely to manage the influx of vehicles and pedestrians. Officials stressed that the safety of both the general public and event participants is the paramount concern driving these strict operational measures. Drivers who ignore signage or attempt to bypass closed zones will face legal penalties and increased congestion risks.

Real-World Impact and Alternative Routing

The impact on local commerce and daily commuting is substantial, particularly for those relying on the central business district access points. Vehicles originating from Quezon Boulevard and Recto Avenue intending to access Mendiola Street must execute a mandatory left turn onto Nicanor Reyes Street. This diversion forces traffic into narrower side streets, potentially slowing down the overall velocity of northbound vehicles seeking to exit the historic zone.

Travelers coming from Sta. Mesa via Legarda Street who wish to reach Recto Avenue are directed to turn right onto Figueras Street to access Earnshaw. Similarly, drivers from P. Casal Street aiming for Mendiola Street must turn left onto San Rafael Street, proceed to Bilibid Viejo, and navigate toward Quezon Boulevard. These complex routing instructions require careful navigation and familiarity with the local grid.

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Vehicles approaching from Romualdez Street to use Ayala Bridge must turn left onto Ayala Boulevard and then right onto Taft Avenue, or proceed straight to N. Lopez Street and turn left onto C. Muñoz Street. Those from San Marcelino Street may turn right onto Ayala Boulevard or Taft Avenue, or take San Marcelino Street left to UN Avenue. These multi-step detours significantly increase the complexity of intra-city travel on November 30.

Further diversions affect the eastern approaches, with vehicles from the eastbound lane of Ayala Boulevard required to turn right on San Marcelino Street. Drivers from C. Palanca Street must turn left on P. Casal Street, while those from P. Casal Street must turn right on C. Palanca Street to reach the Ayala Bridge. Each instruction aims to redistribute traffic load away from the ceremonial sites.

Commuters from the northbound lane of P. Burgos Avenue intending to use Magallanes Drive must go straight to Jones Bridge. Those from MacArthur Bridge aiming for Magallanes Drive should proceed straight to the southbound lane of P. Burgos Avenue. Vehicles from Plaza Sta. Cruz must turn right on Dasmariñas Street, left on Juan Luna Street, and left on Plaza Cervantes to reach Jones Bridge, creating a circular flow to bypass the closed arteries.

Additional constraints apply to drivers from A. Mendoza Street wishing to use the southbound lane of Quezon Boulevard, who must turn right on Fugoso Street and left on T. Mapua Street to reach Recto Avenue. Those from España Boulevard must turn left on N. Reyes Street to Recto Avenue. Vehicles from Taft Avenue heading to Roxas Boulevard must turn right on Ma. Orosa Street, while traffic from A. Mabini Street going to P. Burgos Avenue must turn right on UN Avenue and left on Ma. Orosa Street.