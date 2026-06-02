The National Prosecution Service dismissed the case against several foreign nationals, finding the NBI's evidence insufficient to support allegations of radioactive material offenses, labor breaches, immigration violations, and consumer‑protection infractions.

The National Prosecution Service in Manila has ordered the immediate release of several individuals who had been detained following a high‑profile raid carried out by the National Bureau of Investigation on May 15, 2026.

The decision was based on a detailed 25‑page resolution that concluded the investigative agency failed to produce enough admissible evidence to substantiate accusations that the detainees were involved in the possession, distribution, or manufacturing of radioactive substances. In addition to the lack of proof concerning the alleged radiation‑related offenses, prosecutors found that the claims linking the suspects to violations of labor statutes, immigration rules, and consumer‑protection regulations were likewise unsupported by the record presented by the NBI.

During the May 15 operation, authorities executed several search warrants at a commercial facility believed to be engaged in illegal activities linked to hazardous materials. The raid resulted in the seizure of equipment that the investigators said could be used to process or handle radioactive compounds, as well as documents that purportedly indicated infractions of labor and immigration laws.

Among those taken into custody were a number of foreign nationals, most of whom were described by the NBI as Chinese citizens lacking proper alien employment permits, valid passports, or other immigration paperwork. The bureau's press release suggested that these deficiencies constituted separate criminal violations and formed part of a broader pattern of organized crime that the Presidential Anti‑Organized Crime Commission had been monitoring.

In the aftermath of the prosecution's ruling, the legal counsel representing the detained individuals issued a statement rejecting the allegations put forward by both the National Bureau of Investigation and the Presidential Anti‑Organized Crime Commission. The attorney emphasized that the foreign nationals possessed all required documentation, contrary to the NBI's assertions, and that the evidence presented did not meet the legal threshold for continuing detention.

The counsel further warned that the unfounded accusations could damage the reputations of the individuals and the companies involved, calling for a swift correction of the public record. The Department of Justice has also been cited in connection with the case, as it reviewed the NBI's legal action concerning the dissemination of false information about the Bato dela Rosa affair.

The release order underscores the importance of adhering to procedural safeguards and the necessity for investigative bodies to substantiate their claims with concrete, admissible evidence before depriving individuals of their liberty





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National Prosecution Service National Bureau Of Investigation Radioactive Materials Immigration Violations Labor Law

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