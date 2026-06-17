Manila Police Raid Quiapo Warehouse for Expired, Tampered Food Products

Authorities seized expired food, medicines, and printing equipment from a Quiapo warehouse after an investigation revealed systematic alteration of expiry dates, prompting warnings from city officials about public health risks.

Tuesday night, members of the Manila Police District (MPD) Special Mayor's Reaction Team, also known as SMART, conducted a raid on a warehouse located in Quiapo , Manila.

The authorities discovered a large quantity of expired products that were allegedly being repackaged with altered expiration dates. Among the items found were cheeses that had expired as early as 2025, spaghetti sauces, imported soft drinks, and even medicines and vitamins whose expiry dates had been tampered with. Video footage from the scene also showed rats roaming inside the facility. Police Lt.

Col. Edward Samonte, chief of MPD-SMART, described the condition of the warehouse as extremely filthy, with products that were rotting and clearly unfit for human consumption. According to MPD-SMART, a confidential informant provided the tip that led to the operation. Five warehouse employees were apprehended during the raid.

Two of the suspects were identified as loaders, while one was responsible for discarding and tampering with the expired products, according to Samonte. The estimated value of the seized expired food items is around one million pesos. Authorities also confiscated three portable printers used to modify expiration dates. MPD-SMART confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to locate the owner of the warehouse, which has already been named by Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Mayor Moreno issued a strong warning, stating that the Manila city government is closely monitoring the case and urged the family of the alleged owner, Marivic Jaime, to surrender the mother involved. He emphasized that the case is receiving urgent attention because it directly impacts public health, especially children who might consume such products. In response to the raid, local vendors from Quiapo clarified that not all sellers in the area deal in expired goods, as suppliers vary.

They presented their permits and receipts to prove that their merchandise is clean and properly sourced. Marlon Custodio, a trader of imported goods in Quiapo, explained that they have direct suppliers and can provide documentation for all products, including their expiration dates. The suspects will face charges for violating the Consumer Act of the Philippines and the Food Safety Act of 2013.

The MPD is coordinating with the Manila Department of Public Services for the proper disposal of the confiscated food items





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Expired Food Quiapo Manila Police Warehouse Raid Product Tampering Consumer Safety Food Safety MPD SMART

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