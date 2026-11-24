The Manila Police District is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting following a confrontation over a dog bite incident in Barangay 810 that left a 36-year-old man dead.

A fatal shooting incident unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday night in Barangay 810, Manila, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man. The altercation, which originated from a dispute over a dog bite, escalated when the suspect opened fire on the victim, causing him to fall to the ground before dying in the hospital later.

Incident Timeline and Dog Bite Origin

The incident began shortly after midnight on 4th Street when a stray dog attacked two children who were riding bicycles. One of the children was bitten, climbed onto a parked car for safety, and was subsequently found by the dog owner, a 36-year-old man, who arrived on a motorcycle to assist. Barangay tanods from Barangay 810 were also present at the scene to mediate the situation.

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Marvin Cuyugan, a tanod from Barangay 810, provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the shooting. He explained that the initial conversation was calm, with plans to take the injured children to the barangay hall for medical attention. However, the atmosphere changed abruptly when the suspect and the dog owner became isolated from the other children, leading to a verbal disagreement.

According to Cuyugan, the dispute between the suspect and the victim escalated rapidly, transforming what should have been a routine assistance call into a violent confrontation. The tanod witnessed the sudden shift in behavior, noting that the verbal exchange quickly turned into a life-threatening situation involving firearms.

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Police Investigation and Self-Defense Claims

The Manila Police District (MPD) launched an immediate investigation into the shooting, with spokesperson Police Major Philipp Ines releasing statements regarding the suspect's potential legal defenses. Ines suggested that the suspect might invoke the principle of self-defense, citing witness testimony that the victim attempted to stab the suspect during the altercation.

Ines highlighted that the tanod who was present as a witness confirmed the victim's aggressive actions prior to being shot. This testimony is critical as it provides a possible justification for the use of lethal force by the suspect, who is currently at large and evading capture by law enforcement authorities.

The police chief emphasized that the suspect has an opportunity to voluntarily surrender to the authorities. He advised that if the suspect turns himself in, the incident could be legally interpreted as a act of self-defense, which might significantly influence the judicial proceedings and the final charges filed against him in court.

Official Search Efforts and Community Impact

Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the suspect, who is believed to be fleeing the area following the shooting. The MPD has urged the public to assist in locating the individual, highlighting that the suspect's cooperation is essential for clarifying the exact sequence of events that led to the fatality.

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This incident has raised concerns about public safety and the handling of animal-related conflicts in densely populated urban areas. The involvement of barangay officials in mediating such disputes underscores the community's role in maintaining order, yet the tragic outcome demonstrates the potential dangers when verbal disagreements escalate to violent encounters.