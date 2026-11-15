Manila Police Arrest 5 Protesters During ASEAN Summit Security Operations

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered strict security protocols at Liwasang Bonifacio as clashes erupt near the 49th Asean Summit venue in Pasay City.

Manila, Philippines - Five protesters were arrested and two others sustained injuries during a confrontation with law enforcement officers at Liwasang Bonifacio on Sunday. This clash occurred as demonstrators attempted to breach security barriers and enter the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, the primary venue for the 49th Asean Summit and Related Summits. The incident highlights the intense security measures implemented to protect visiting foreign dignitaries and ensure the smooth conduct of high-level diplomatic discussions.

PNP Chief Urges Respectful Protest Behavior

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. addressed the incident by emphasizing the nation's cultural values of hospitality and courtesy toward international guests. In an official statement, Nartatez appealed for peaceful and responsible expression of political views amid the planned protest actions surrounding the regional gathering. He noted that while Filipinos have the right to disagree with foreign leaders and their policies, this disagreement must not compromise the country's reputation for respect and hospitality. Nartatez stated that standing firm in personal convictions should never come at the expense of discourteous behavior toward visitors.

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Diverse Groups Plan Summit-Related Demonstrations

Multiple civil society organizations and student groups have announced demonstrations tied to the summit, including specific protests against the visit of United States President Donald Trump. Student organizations have planned walkout activities to voice their concerns, while the transport group PISTON has scheduled a transport strike to coincide with the summit period. These planned actions reflect the broad spectrum of political grievances being expressed during the international event. The convergence of these diverse groups has heightened the complexity of security planning for authorities in the capital region.

Legal Framework Governs Public Assemblies

The PNP reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the constitutional right of citizens to peaceful assembly while strictly enforcing existing laws governing public gatherings. Nartatez emphasized that organizers are required to coordinate with local authorities and comply with Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, also known as the Public Assembly Act of 1985. This law establishes specific rules and permit requirements for public demonstrations, subject to certain exemptions defined by the statute. The police force stressed that any intervention must be grounded in clear legal authority to ensure public safety and maintain order during the sensitive diplomatic period.

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Massive Security Deployment Across Metro Manila

To support these security efforts, General Nartatez instructed police commanders to ensure that all actions remained lawful, impartial, and professional throughout the summit. He directed that personnel must remain calm and guided by the rule of law, clarifying that their primary objective is to secure the public rather than suppress legitimate dissent. To operationalize this directive, the PNP placed police units in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon under full alert status from Nov. 13 to 19. This comprehensive deployment strategy aims to mitigate risks associated with protests while ensuring the safety of summit participants and local residents alike.

Nearly 23000 Officers Deployed for Safety

A total of nearly 23,000 security personnel have been mobilized to secure venues, hotels, transportation routes, and other key locations during the 49th Asean Summit. This force includes more than 19,000 police officers working in coordination with other security agencies to manage the large-scale event. Nartatez ordered all concerned police commanders to maintain operational readiness for potential emergencies, traffic disruptions, and security incidents. The extensive resource allocation underscores the significance of the summit and the high stakes involved in maintaining public order in the Philippines capital during this international gathering.