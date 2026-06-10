Manila Parish Establishes Spiritual Twinning with Italian Basilica of Saint Anthony

A parish in Manila has entered into a formal spiritual partnership with the Pontifical Basilica of San Antonio de Padua in Italy, a move aimed at deepening devotion to the saint and connecting the local community to the global Church through shared heritage and missionary activities.

The Saint Anthony of Padua Parish in Singalong, Manila has formalized a spiritual partnership with the Pontifical Basilica of San Antonio de Padua in Italy, a bond described as a ' spiritual twinning ' or 'Holy Brotherhood.

' This connection, officially declared in a solemn ceremony presided over by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula, establishes the Philippine parish as an affiliated church of the historic Italian basilica where the remains of Saint Anthony, including his famously incorrupt tongue, are venerated. The partnership is intended to deepen devotion to the saint, known for his humility, compassion, and powerful preaching, and to integrate the local community into a broader global mission.

Cardinal Advincula emphasized that the bond must extend beyond the physical church to a wholehearted commitment to Saint Anthony's faith and love for Christ. As an affiliated church, the Singalong parish now bears the responsibility of introducing Saint Anthony to other parishes in the Archdiocese of Manila through the visitation of relics and pilgrim images.

Additionally, the parish will host monthly teachings on the saint's life and spirituality, accompanied by devotional prayers, Holy Mass, confession, and charitable works, thereby fostering a sustained and active devotion within the community. This twinning also carries a spiritual benefit: the faithful are assured that visiting the church in Singalong holds the same spiritual merit as visiting the basilica in Padua, Italy, creating a tangible link between the local congregation and one of Catholicism's most cherished pilgrimage sites.

The initiative reflects a modern effort to strengthen Catholic identity and global ecclesial solidarity through shared devotion to a beloved saint





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Spiritual Twinning Saint Anthony Of Padua Pontifical Basilica Manila Cardinal Advincula Devotion Relics Pilgrimage Philippines Catholic Church

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