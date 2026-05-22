Manila Office of the City Prosecutor Recommends Filing Charges Against Councilor for Violating Safe Spaces Act in Eunice Castro Harassment Case

The Manila Office of the City Prosecutor (OCP) has recommended filing charges against Manila councilor Ryan Ponce for a series of alleged repeated harassment incidents involving councilor Eunice Castro. According to a 9-page resolution by the OCP, Ponce could be charged with violation of Section 16, Paragraph (c) of the Safe Spaces Act on three counts, while dismissing the charge for violation of Section 12 and Acts of Lasciviousness.

The Manila Office of the City Prosecutor (OCP) has recommended filing charges against Ryan Ponce , a Manila councilor, for violation of the Safe Spaces Act in connection to the alleged repeated harassment of councilor Eunice Castro .

The OCP's 9-page resolution suggests that Ponce could be charged with violation of Section 16, Paragraph (c) of the Safe Spaces Act on three counts, while dismissing the charge for violation of Section 12 and Acts of Lasciviousness. According to the OCP, Ponce sent offensive and sexual messages to Castro, which caused her to experience offense, humiliation, and distress. The OCP also stated that Ponce's repeated pokes of Castro's palm during a handshake conveyed offensive sexual content or intent.

The suspected offenses took place on August 18, 2025, September 18, 2025, and September 29, 2025





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ryan Ponce Eunice Castro Manila Office Of The City Prosecutor (OCP) Safe Spaces Act Violation Charges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JCI Manila, PMHA, and Hyve Sports PH Partner to Launch ColorFest Carnival Run for Mental HealthThe ColorFest Carnival Run for Mental Health is a community-run event that will help fund the construction of the PMHA Wellness Center, a dedicated space for mental health support. Participants can register and run with purpose to bring the community closer to building a space where healing, support, and hope can flourish.

Read more »

Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila Collaborate to Stage JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026The Palawan Group of Companies and JCI Manila recently signed a contract for the JCI Manila Colorfest Carnival Run 2026, the aim of which is to create a large-scale community run that combines fitness, entertainment, and advocacy with a strong focus on mental health awareness and meaningful public engagement. Through this partnership, both organizations plan to gather thousands of participants, many newcomers, and support mental health initiatives with a particular focus on mental wellness.

Read more »

Renewable energy leaders converge for Brand Day 2026 at Conrad ManilaA gathering of influential players in the solar and clean energy sector, marking the growing momentum of the Philippines' renewable energy industry, and emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and collaboration in its future.

Read more »

Isabela City, Basilan Police Arrest Fifth Most Wanted Person Linked to Government Employee SlayA police operation led to the arrest of the fifth most wanted person linked to the killing of a government employee in Isabela City, Basilan, on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The suspect, identified as Joel Abella alias Jow, 49, is accused of murder and frustrated murder and has been arrested by the tracker and intelligence team of Isabela City Police Station. The arrest was the result of relentless investigative efforts, witness accounts, and intelligence gathering, which tracked the suspect's movements before and after the shooting incident. Abella was arrested in Sunrise village, Isabela City, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The police are currently exploring a possible family-related conflict as one of the motives behind the incidents. The suspect will be detained at the Isabela City Police Station while further investigation and legal proceedings continue. The police operation is seen as a significant step in bringing justice to the victims and their families. The development has been welcomed by Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, who emphasized the need for unity and vigilance in restoring peace and security in the city and the province.

Read more »