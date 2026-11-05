Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Vows No Business Tax Hikes for Investors

Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso announces zero tax increases to attract foreign investment, highlighting reduced zoning requirements and streamlined permits for American Chamber of Commerce members.

Manila Mayor Francisco Isko Moreno Domagoso confirmed on Thursday that the city will not implement any increases to business tax es. The administration aims to maintain a low cost of doing business to attract more enterprise and investment to the capital. This declaration was made during a high-level meeting with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines at Manila City Hall.

Tax Policy and Minimum Basic Needs Platform

Mayor Domagoso cited the city's Minimum Basic Needs platform as the guiding principle for this fiscal decision. This initiative is designed to create expanded business opportunities and establish predictable regulatory rules for all commercial entities operating in the jurisdiction. The mayor emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring that the financial burden on businesses remains manageable.

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He specifically highlighted the transparency of the tax collection system to build trust with local and foreign investors. When a taxpayer pays one peso, they receive a receipt for exactly one peso, ensuring no hidden fees or discrepancies. This direct approach to revenue collection is intended to demonstrate the city's commitment to fairness and accountability in its fiscal policies.

Regulatory Reforms and Zoning Simplification

Beyond tax policy, the city government is actively reducing bureaucratic hurdles to facilitate smoother operations for new and existing companies. A significant measure announced during the meeting was the reduction of zoning requirements from twenty-two categories down to just seven. This drastic simplification of zoning laws is expected to accelerate the approval process for business permits and facility setups.

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Mayor Domagoso assured the delegation that the city remains a welcoming and inexpensive destination for commercial activities. He stated that the administration will not raise taxes and is dedicated to keeping the cost of operating a business in Manila as low as possible. These measures are part of a broader strategy to position the city as a competitive hub for domestic and international trade.

AmCham Response and Investment Appeal

Ebb Hinchliffe, the Executive Director of AmCham Philippines, expressed that the meeting exceeded the delegation's expectations. He noted that meeting with the mayor was both an honor and a privilege, providing valuable insights into the city's business environment. The primary goal of the visit was to understand why American and other foreign investors should choose Manila for their investments.

Hinchliffe described the outcome as a mission accomplished, as the mayor clearly outlined the reasons for the city's openness to business. He stated that he can now confidently recommend the city to fellow investors based on the assurances received. The delegation left with a clear understanding of the supportive regulatory framework and the government's commitment to fostering a favorable business climate.

Impact on Foreign Direct Investment

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines represents more than nine hundred members across the country. These members include a wide array of American and multinational companies that play a significant role in the national economy. The positive engagement with the city administration is expected to encourage further interest from these member firms in expanding their operations in Manila.

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The combination of stable tax rates, simplified zoning, and transparent regulations addresses common concerns faced by foreign investors. By lowering entry barriers and reducing compliance costs, the city aims to attract a higher volume of direct investment. This approach aligns with global trends where cities compete on ease of doing business to secure economic growth and job creation.