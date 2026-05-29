Manila Jeepney Overturn and Utility Van Theft Incident

GTV News Balitanghali reports on two separate incidents in Manila: a traffic collision involving a modern jeepney and an armored van that left several injured, and a caught-on-camera theft attempt from a parked utility van. The collision narratives conflict between drivers, while the theft suspect is known for causing problems but rarely faces formal charges.

A report from GTV News Balitanghali this Friday detailed that preliminary aid was provided to victims who sustained wounds and injuries, and they were transported to a hospital.

According to the driver of the modern jeep, an armored van suddenly crashed into the rear of their vehicle, causing it to overturn. However, the driver of the armored van stated that they were on the right side and that the modern jeep violated traffic laws, leading to the accident. Security guards riding in the armored van corroborated that they had a go signal and that the modern jeep suddenly accelerated.

The overturned modern jeep was promptly removed from the scene to restore normal traffic flow. In Tondo, Manila, a separate incident was caught on camera where a man attempted to steal from a parked utility van along Mel Lopez Boulevard. The footage shows the man reaching through the vehicle's slightly open window. Local officials noted that the 20-year-old man captured in the video is a frequent source of trouble for residents.

Nevertheless, no formal complaint has been filed against him because victims often choose not to press charges once their stolen belongings are recovered





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Manila Accident Jeepney Overturned Armored Van Collision Utility Van Theft Tondo Crime Traffic Incident Caught On Camera

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