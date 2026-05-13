Manila Electric Company (Meralco) Affected by Grid Crises, Imposes Manual Load Dropping for Power Interruptions

Thousands of electricity consumers experienced power interruptions as the Luzon power grid was crippled by thinning reserves. Meralco's customers in parts of Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, Rizal were affected by the power outages. To maintain the integrity of the power system, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) implemented Manual Load Dropping (MLD) or rotational brownouts across Luzon Island.

Thousands of electricity consumers across Manila Electric Company’s ( Meralco ) franchise area experienced power interruptions due to thinning reserves in Luzon power grid. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Luzon grid under yellow alert from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a red alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and another yellow alert from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., due to which the NGCP implemented a series of Manual Load Dropping (MLD) or rotational brownouts across Luzon island, including Meralco ’s franchise area.

As of 3:40 PM, Meralco has secured more than 240 MW of de-loading capacity under the Interruptible Load Program (ILP)





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Meralco Power Interruptions Luzon Power Grid National Grid Corporation Of The Philippines Manual Load Dropping Rotational Brownouts Luzon Island Parts Of Batangas Bulacan Cavite

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