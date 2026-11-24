The Bureau of Immigration deported 139 Indonesian fugitives on Tuesday following a Pasay City raid that uncovered a cyber-fraud syndicate. The group, including 111 men and 28 women, left aboard a chartered flight from NAIA Terminal 3.

The Bureau of Immigration deported 139 Indonesia n fugitives on Tuesday, citing threats they posed to national security and public interest. The deportees, consisting of 111 men and 28 women, left the country aboard a chartered flight from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The group had been in the custody of the Philippine National Police. The BI said the deportees were identified as fugitives by Indonesian authorities and subsequently classified as undesirable aliens under Philippine immigration laws for posing threats to national security and public interest. The deportation order was implemented through coordination among the BI, the PNP Aviation Security Group, and the Indonesian Embassy.

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Bureau Expedites Deportation of Fugitives

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the bureau would continue expediting the deportation of foreign fugitives to protect the country's security and public interest. The action followed a Summary Deportation Order issued by the Bureau of Immigration Board of Commissioners immediately after a major law enforcement operation. The crackdown stemmed from intensive intelligence-sharing between Philippine and Indonesian authorities focused on dismantling illegal gambling and online fraud networks.

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The trigger occurred on November 3, 2026, when the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group raided a suspected scam hub inside Building C of the KE Tower along Cuneta Avenue in Pasay City. During the raid, authorities identified and rescued 166 foreigners residing at the facility. The demographic breakdown included 138 Indonesians, 16 Vietnamese nationals, 10 Chinese individuals, and two Malaysian citizens.

The operation was prompted by distress calls from three Indonesians who escaped the compound after realizing they had been deceived. Authorities revealed the syndicate operated an elaborate four-stage parcel scam designed to extort money from victims across Southeast Asia. The scheme relied on psychological intimidation, with workers impersonating police officers to instill fear in targets. Scammers demanded that victims surrender money to avoid legal consequences related to fake or illicit parcels.

Syndicate Targets Victims With Parcel Scams

To execute these fraudulent operations, the criminal group utilized extensive databases containing personal information, including names, residential addresses, and telephone numbers. The data specifically targeted potential victims in Indonesia, Vietnam, China, and Malaysia, allowing the syndicate to personalize threats and increase the likelihood of financial compliance. The three individuals who escaped stated they had been lured to the Philippines under the guise of legitimate job opportunities.

They were promised employment as virtual assistants, a common tactic used by fraud rings to recruit victims from abroad. Once in the country, these workers found themselves trapped in a high-security environment where they were forced to participate in the parcel scam operations. The removal of these 139 Indonesian nationals highlights growing cooperation between Southeast Asian nations in combating transnational cybercrime.

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The Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Immigration continue to collaborate with international partners to identify and dismantle similar hubs operating within Philippine territory. This case serves as a critical update on efforts to protect citizens in Indonesia, Vietnam, China, and Malaysia from sophisticated online fraud schemes. The BI supports the Department of Transportation push for wider e-gates at NAIA to streamline immigration processes.