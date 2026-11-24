A Manila court issued an arrest warrant for businessman Charlie Ang and former police Lt. Col. Ryan Jay Orapa. The warrant relates to the 2022 disappearance of six sabungeros and denies them bail in the kidnapping case.

A Manila court has issued a new arrest warrant against fugitive businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang in connection with the disappearance of six cockfighting enthusiasts, known as sabungeros, in 2022. The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed the development on October 30, 2026, following a judicial review of the evidence presented against the accused.

Judicial Ruling and Bail Denial

Department of Justice spokesperson Raphael Niccolo "Polo" Martinez announced that the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 175 issued the arrest warrant against Ang and former Police Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Jay Orapa. Martinez stated that the court found sufficient evidence to establish probable cause to hold both accused individuals for trial for the offenses charged against them.

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In a significant legal move, the court ruled that Ang and Orapa are not allowed to post bail in the kidnapping and serious illegal detention case. This denial of bail underscores the severity of the charges and the court's determination that the accused pose a potential flight risk or danger to the proceedings.

Origin of the Criminal Case

The criminal case originated from the disappearance of several sabungeros who were last seen at the Manila Arena in January 2022. Ang has been allegedly linked to the operations of the cockfighting arena, where the victims were last known to be present before vanishing.

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Ang was also reportedly involved in online cockfighting activities, which are central to the allegations against him. The judicial process has moved quickly to ensure that those responsible for the disappearances face the full extent of the law without the possibility of temporary release.

Additional Charges in Batangas and Laguna

Ang is currently facing separate charges of kidnapping with homicide and kidnapping and serious illegal detention before regional trial courts in Lipa City, Batangas, and Sta. Cruz and San Pablo cities in Laguna. These additional cases involve the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts between 2021 and 2022.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier increased its reward for information leading to Ang's arrest to encourage public assistance in locating the fugitive. These coordinated legal actions across multiple jurisdictions highlight the widespread nature of the alleged crimes and the commitment to bringing all parties to justice.