Manila Celebrates Vibrant Pride Month, President Marcos Jr. Emphasizes Inclusivity

Manila's streets were filled with color and pride during the Manila Summer Pride 2026 event, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterating the government's commitment to inclusivity and unity during Pride Month.

Manila's streets were painted with a rainbow of colors during the vibrant Manila Summer Pride 2026 held on April 25, 2026. The event, attended by members of the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and local officials, was a show of support for diversity, self-expression, and inclusivity.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated the government's commitment to inclusivity and unity in a message marking Pride Month on June 3, 2026. He emphasized that every Filipino deserves equal protection, opportunity, and respect under the law, and that this principle should be reflected in public policies, institutions, and daily actions. Marcos acknowledged the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to the Philippines' progress, highlighting their roles in governance, public service, and various professions.

He also noted that Pride Month serves as a reminder of the struggles and sacrifices made by generations of activists fighting for broader acceptance, freedom, and equality. Despite the Philippines' ranking as one of the least LGBTQIA+ friendly countries in Asia, activists continue to push for laws against discrimination and stronger legal protections. Marcos urged Filipinos to foster 'kindness, respect, and understanding.

' 'I wish everyone a meaningful and inspiring Pride Month celebration,' he said. 'Long live the LGBTQIA+ Community. ' Globally, Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots, a rebellion against police abuse and discrimination that took place in June 1969 and sparked the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. In the Philippines, Pride Month serves as a local protest for equal rights, visibility, and the passage of the long-awaited SOGIE Equality Bill.

The celebration features large festivals led by the community, including the Metro Manila Pride March and the Pride PH Festival





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Philippine Politics Pride Month LGBTQ+ Pride Month Manila Summer Pride President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Inclusivity Equal Rights Stonewall Riots

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