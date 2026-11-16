Manila Auto Salon 2026 Showcases Top Custom Builds and JDM Legends

The 2026 Manila Auto Salon highlighted the vibrant Philippine customization scene with standout projects like Angie King's Subaru Kombi and BanaweBoy's Hilux.

The 2026 Manila Auto Salon concluded as a definitive showcase of the Philippines' thriving automotive customization culture. This major event demonstrated that local modification shops and individual enthusiasts are actively creating high-quality, unique vehicle projects. The gathering served as proof that the domestic car culture remains vibrant, with specific builders and their custom machines receiving significant attention from the public and industry observers alike.

Notable Custom Projects Take Center Stage

Angie King presented a highly unusual project that combined a classic Volkswagen Kombi body with a modern Subaru powertrain. This unique build exemplifies the creative engineering often seen at the salon, blending vintage aesthetics with reliable modern performance components. The vehicle stood out among the crowd as a prime example of how local builders are pushing the boundaries of traditional restomod concepts.

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Another prominent entry was the Pizza Planet Toyota Hilux created by the builder known as BanaweBoy. This truck featured distinctive styling inspired by the popular animated film, drawing considerable interest from attendees. The vehicle represented the playful and artistic side of the customization community, showing that modifications can serve as a canvas for pop culture references as well as mechanical upgrades.

These specific vehicles, along with others featured in recent media coverage, highlight the diverse range of skills present in the local scene. The presence of such detailed and recognizable projects indicates a maturing hobbyist community where builders are not just modifying cars but creating distinct identities for each machine. The success of these builds reinforces the reputation of the Manila Auto Salon as a premier venue for such displays.

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Diverse Vehicle Categories and Brand Showcases

Beyond the custom builds, the event featured a wide array of automotive categories including Japanese Domestic Market classics and European vintage models. Attendees could view well-preserved JDM legends alongside rare European classics, offering a historical perspective on automotive design. These preserved vehicles provided a stark contrast to the modified cars, illustrating the full spectrum of car enthusiast interests in the region.

Modern performance cars and supercars also made a strong appearance over the weekend, adding high-speed excitement to the static displays. These high-end vehicles demonstrated the purchasing power and technical appreciation of the local market for cutting-edge automotive technology. The mix of vintage, modern, and custom-built vehicles created a comprehensive viewing experience for guests of all ages and interests.

Several aftermarket brands utilized the platform to showcase their latest products directly to consumers and fellow enthusiasts. These companies highlighted new parts and technologies available to the local modification community, driving innovation in the sector. The visibility provided by the salon allows these brands to connect with a targeted audience interested in enhancing vehicle performance and aesthetics.

Media Coverage and Community Engagement

Photographer Leandre Grecia documented the extensive range of vehicles present at the 2026 Manila Auto Salon. His images captured the intricate details of the custom builds and the sheer scale of the event, providing a lasting visual record of the gathering. The high-quality photography helped extend the reach of the event beyond the physical attendees, allowing a broader audience to appreciate the craftsmanship on display.

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The event also sparked discussion among car enthusiasts regarding their personal favorite vehicles from the show. This engagement indicates a strong community interest in sharing opinions and celebrating the best designs presented at the salon. The interactive nature of the event, including online discussions and photo sharing, helps sustain momentum in the local car culture between annual gatherings.

The 2026 iteration of the salon successfully reinforced the status of the Philippines as a growing hub for automotive creativity. With a mix of historical preservation, modern performance, and radical custom engineering, the event offered something for every type of car lover. The success of this year's show suggests that the trend of high-quality local customization will continue to grow in the coming years.