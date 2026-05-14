Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula Encourages Responsible and Ethical Use of Digital Tools for Social Communications

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula emphasized the urgent responsibility of media professionals and church communicators to use digital tools ethically and responsibly in service of truth and common good. He also encouraged them to address misinformation and online bashing with empathy and compassion.

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula encouraged media professionals and church communicators for the responsible and ethical use of digital tools ahead of the Catholic Church s celebration of World Day of Social Communications on Sunda, May, 17, 2026, CBCP News reported.

In our Philippine context, where the use of modern technology greatly shapes public discourse, relationships, and even the values of our young people, we are reminded of the urgent responsibility to use communication as a bridge toward understanding, solidarity, and hope, Advincula was quoted as saying in an interview with Church-run Radio Veritas. CBCP News said the World Day of Social Communications was established by Pope Paul VI after convening the Second Vatican Council in 1967 on the Sunday before Pentecost.

Catholic media practitioners, the prelate said, should use digital tools ethically and responsibly in service of truth and common good. They have a special duty to set an example in the wise and creative use of technology, always serving truth, human dignity, and the common good. He also said communicators should address misinformation and online bashing with empathy and compassion.

Now, more than ever, we are called to harness the gift of communication by offering the gift of our genuine human presence, marked by closeness, empathy, and a sincere concern for one another. Amid the noise of misinformation, online hostility, and indifference to the poor and vulnerable, may we become communicators who listen with the heart and speak with charity.

Let our platforms become spaces where truth is defended, human dignity is respected, and the Gospel is proclaimed with humility, sincerity, and courage. Cardinal Advincula also said, "Let our platforms become spaces where truth is defended, human dignity is respected, and the Gospel is proclaimed with humility, sincerity, and courage.





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Catholic Church World Day Of Social Communications Second Vatican Council Pope Paul VI Ethical Use Of Technology Responsible Use Of Digital Tools Truth Human Dignity Common Good Misinformation Online Bashing Empathy Compassion Genuine Human Presence Closeness Truth Defense Human Dignity Respect Gospel Proclamation Humility Sincerity Courage

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