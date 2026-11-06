Manila Approves Free School Meals for Millions of Filipino Students

The Philippine government finalizes the Libreng Pagkain sa Paaralan bill to provide daily nutritious meals to public school children, aiming to reduce stunting and improve education outcomes.

The bicameral conference committee in Manila has officially approved the final version of the National Children's Nutrition Program Act, formally known as the Libreng Pagkain sa Paaralan bill. This legislative milestone places millions of Filipino public school children a significant step closer to receiving free daily meals. The consolidated measure represents a major policy shift designed to combat widespread stunting, malnutrition, and the ongoing learning crisis within the country's basic education system.

Comprehensive Feeding Timeline and Coverage

All enrolled students in Kindergarten through Grade 3 at public elementary schools will receive free, nutritious meals every single day of the academic year. This universal coverage for early elementary grades ensures that the youngest learners receive consistent nutritional support. Additionally, the program extends its reach to nutritionally deficient, undernourished, or stunted students in Grades 4 through 6. Eligibility for these older students is determined through regular health assessments conducted by school health personnel.

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Replacing Temporary Programs with Year-Round Support

A critical distinction of this new mandate is the removal of the temporary nature of previous feeding initiatives. Past programs were strictly limited to a duration of just 120 days, leaving gaps in nutritional support. Under the approved Libreng Pagkain sa Paaralan framework, the feeding timeline will cover the entirety of the academic calendar, spanning 180 to 200 school days. This continuous support model aims to provide stability and ensure that no child goes without essential nutrients during their core learning hours.

Senator Bam Aquino Links Food to Academic Performance

Senator Bam Aquino, who serves as the principal sponsor of the bill and chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, emphasized the direct correlation between child nutrition and classroom performance. He described the legislation as the most important measure regarding education that can be passed, calling it a major step toward addressing both malnutrition and the broader education crisis. Aquino stated that children learn more easily when their stomachs are full and they receive proper nutrition while studying.

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EDCOM II Data Reveals Stunting Crisis

The urgency of this legislation is underscored by data from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) and the National Nutrition Council. These official reports reveal that nearly one in three Filipino children under the age of five suffers from stunting. This condition is directly linked to lower academic retention rates and impaired cognitive development, creating a foundational barrier to educational success. The government argues that educational reform cannot succeed without solving learning poverty at its root.

Implementation and National Impact

With the final version approved by the bicameral conference committee, the National Children's Nutrition Program Act is ready for enactment. This move signals a comprehensive approach to integrating feeding programs directly into the basic education system. By addressing the health needs of young learners, the government aims to foster an environment where students are physically prepared to engage with their studies, ultimately improving national education outcomes over the long term.