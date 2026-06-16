MANIBELA Warns of Major Protests if Oil Firms Don't Roll Back Prices After US-Iran Peace Deal

Transport group MANIBELA threatens large-scale protests if the Department of Energy and oil companies fail to implement significant fuel price rollbacks following the US-Iran peace deal announcement, accusing oil firms of profiting from the Middle East situation.

MANILA, Philippines - Transport group MANIBELA has escalated its threat against oil companies and the Department of Energy, warning of larger protest actions if a substantial fuel price rollback is not implemented following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a peace deal between the United States and Iran.

In an exclusive interview with The Manila Times on Tuesday, MANIBELA Chairman Mar Valbuena expressed frustration over what he described as the prolonged exploitation of the Middle East conflict by oil firms to maintain high fuel prices despite the easing of tensions. Valbuena stated that the group is preparing for larger, more widespread demonstrations after initially calling on oil companies to revert to previous fuel price levels.

He argued that the peace deal removes any justification for the continued high pump prices that have burdened Filipino consumers for months. Valbuena said: We are planning large-scale protests. Because of the announcement of the peace deal and if there is no bigger rollback next week, we will make an announcement. He indicated that the group would reveal its next actions soon if their demands are not met.

The MANIBELA chairman accused oil companies of taking advantage of the Middle East situation to boost their profits, noting that the Philippines was not directly involved in the conflict yet suffered from inflated fuel prices. Valbuena said: Because of the US-Iran peace deal, oil companies should return the previous prices of petroleum products. There has been no war for a long time.

For months, oil companies have benefited from taking advantage of the situation in the Middle East where we were not directly attacked, but we are worse off than those hit by missiles because of the very high price of petroleum. He also questioned the Department of Energy's role, suggesting that the agency had been neglectful in regulating fuel prices. Valbuena called on the DOE to act now that the Strait of Hormuz excuse is no longer valid.

He added: For the DOE, you have also been neglectful for a long time. Maybe now that you no longer have the excuse of Hormuz-Hormuz, we can return to the previous prices, unless you are also benefiting from this. The threat of protests comes amid ongoing economic hardships for many Filipinos, with transport groups bearing the brunt of high fuel costs.

MANIBELA represents a significant portion of public utility vehicle operators and drivers, whose livelihoods are directly impacted by fuel price fluctuations. If the group follows through on its warning, it could disrupt transportation services and draw attention to the broader issue of fuel pricing in the country. Valbuena emphasized that the group is demanding not just a token reduction but a return to prices that were in effect before the tensions in the Middle East escalated.

He insisted that the peace deal should immediately translate into lower prices at the pump. The group is also calling for greater transparency from oil companies regarding their pricing mechanisms. The Department of Energy has yet to respond to MANIBELA's latest statements.

However, the issue has sparked debate among consumer groups and economists about the influence of international events on local fuel prices and the need for regulatory reforms. As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the government's next move and whether it can prevent a major protest action





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MANIBELA Fuel Prices Protest DOE US-Iran Peace Deal

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