The transport group Samahang Manibela has suspended its planned two-day strike scheduled for November 23-24 to engage in dialogue with the Land Transportation Office. The group previously cited concerns over rumored leadership changes at the agency, while the ALTODAP association declined to participate in the action.

The transport advocacy group Samahang Manibela has suspended its planned two-day strike that was initially scheduled for November 23 and 24. This decision comes as the group seeks direct dialogue with the Land Transportation Office regarding recent rumors about a potential change in leadership at the agency.

The suspension allows for a meeting to address their concerns without disrupting public transport services. Manibela, which stands for Samahang Manibela, Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon, had announced the protest to demand clarity on who recommended the potential replacement of the current LTO chief. The group specifically expressed support for incumbent LTO Chief Markus Lacanilao to remain in his post to continue the reforms and initiatives he has already started.

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Manibela Presses LTO Leadership Transparency

National President Mar Valbuena emphasized the need for transparency regarding the origin of the rumored changes. He stated that while Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon had confirmed last Friday that there was no official confirmation yet, the group wanted to know who recommended the change and where the recommendation came from. Valbuena pointed out that there are still many issues that need to be fixed within the LTO.

He argued that whoever is supposed to be placed in leadership roles should be assigned to positions where they would fit best, rather than disrupting the current progress. The planned march was set to start at 7 a.m. on Monday, November 23. It was to begin at the corner of Agham Road and East Avenue and proceed to the LTO Central Office. The strike had been intended to highlight grievances related to transport regulation and governance.

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Meanwhile, the Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines, known as ALTODAP, declared that it would not join the strike. ALTODAP national president Boy Vargas explained that the decision was based on the principle that the strike would primarily inconvenience the majority of commuters rather than serve a reasonable purpose. Vargas questioned the self-interests driving the strike and whether it was truly reasonable.

ALTODAP Advocates Dialogue Over Strike Action

He argued that holding a strike has become too overused and that the government should engage in proper dialogue instead. He stressed that the first people to suffer would be the commuters and the drivers themselves. ALTODAP emphasized that if the grievances are directed at the government, a proper dialogue should be held. They believe that continuing with a strike would only cause unnecessary hardship for the public without resolving the underlying issues effectively.

The suspension of the Manibela strike marks a shift toward negotiation rather than confrontation. It remains to be seen how the dialogue with the LTO will proceed and whether it will lead to a resolution of the leadership concerns raised by the transport groups.