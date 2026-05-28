Mandaue to Auction Over 2,000 Abandoned Vehicles in Bid to Decongest Impound Lot

Mandaue City officials, led by the Traffic Enforcement Agency, will hold a public auction of more than two thousand unclaimed cars, motorcycles and tricycles after declaring them abandoned under a 2020 ordinance, aiming to free up space and raise funds for traffic safety projects.

The city government of Mandaue is set to clear a massive backlog of abandoned vehicles by organizing a public auction that will involve more than two thousand cars, motorcycles, tricycles and stripped chassis currently stockpiled in the municipal impound lot.

The move is being led by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, known locally as TEAM, whose chief Hyll Retuya explained that the impounding area has become severely congested, making it difficult to manage daily operations and to accommodate any new vehicles that may need to be towed for violations. To tackle the problem, TEAM is working hand‑in‑hand with a coalition of city bodies, including the Disposal Committee, the City Legal Office, the Department of General Services, the Mandaue City Traffic Board and the Mayor's Office.

This coordinated effort is designed to follow legal procedures, ensure transparency and maximise the recovery value of the assets that have been left untouched for years. Under the 2020 city ordinance governing public towing services, any vehicle that remains unclaimed for a period exceeding six months may be classified as abandoned by the Traffic Board.

Once declared abandoned, the law permits the municipality to dispose of the property through a public sale, allowing the proceeds to be deposited into the city's general fund or used to offset related administrative costs. Retuya noted that the city has already tried to address the issue through three separate amnesty periods in recent years, offering owners a final chance to retrieve their property before it is deemed forfeited.

Despite these outreach campaigns, a significant number of vehicle owners failed to respond, leaving the authorities with little choice but to move forward with the auction. The upcoming auction is expected to attract a range of bidders, from local mechanics seeking spare parts to private dealers interested in reselling whole units.

CITY officials hope that the liquidation will not only free up valuable space in the impound facility but also generate additional revenue that can be reinvested in traffic safety initiatives and infrastructure upgrades. The process will be conducted in full compliance with existing statutes, and all interested parties will be notified through official channels well in advance of the sale date.

By clearing the backlog, Mandaue aims to improve the efficiency of its traffic enforcement operations, reduce hazards associated with piled‑up junk vehicles, and demonstrate a firm commitment to upholding the rule of law in matters of public safety and municipal governance





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