Mandaue City to Install New Traffic Lights and Integrate AI for Smarter Traffic Management

Mandaue City is taking proactive steps to address traffic congestion and enhance road safety by installing three new traffic lights at major intersections and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) at all existing intersections. This initiative aims to regulate vehicle movement, minimize accidents, and create a more efficient and adaptive transportation network.

To alleviate traffic congestion and enhance road safety, the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) is prioritizing the installation of three new traffic lights at major intersections within the city. These strategic locations include the intersection near UC Medical on E.O. Perez Street, the intersection in front of the Hall of Justice on C.D. Seno Street, and along Plaridel Street, an area notorious for truck traffic congestion.

Team head Hyll Retuya stated in an interview on Friday, February 14, 2025, that this initiative aims to regulate vehicle movement and minimize accidents. This proposal was brought forth during their traffic board meeting on the same day. Retuya highlighted that these areas experience heavy traffic daily, making them a priority for traffic light installation this year. The intersection near UC Medical frequently handles high volumes of private vehicles, public transportation, and emergency responders. The lack of traffic signals in this area often results in congestion and minor accidents. With a new traffic light system, movement will be better regulated, ensuring a smoother flow and safer conditions for both motorists and pedestrians, Retuya explained. Meanwhile, the intersection near the Hall of Justice presents another challenge due to the presence of government offices and high foot traffic. The absence of a traffic signal contributes to disorganized vehicle movement and frequent delays. 'A traffic light will help manage the flow and reduce the risk of accidents,' Retuya said in Cebuano.Mandaue City currently has traffic lights installed at 14 intersections, and this proposed plan would add three more signals. Retuya emphasized that these locations were chosen based on vehicle volume and accident frequency. 'Most of these intersections experience heavy traffic, and without signals, vehicles tend to rush to get ahead, leading to congestion and accidents,' he said. Beyond improving road safety, Retuya stated that the installation of traffic lights will reduce the reliance on traffic enforcers. Currently, two enforcers are assigned per intersection for two shifts daily, but they struggle to manage traffic on their own, particularly during extreme weather conditions. 'They have to endure the heat, rain, and take breaks for meals and rest. With traffic lights, their role will shift to monitoring for accidents rather than manually directing traffic,' he added.Moving forward, Mandaue City is taking a significant step towards modernizing its traffic management system by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) at all 14 intersections. The AI-powered system will utilize radar sensors to monitor real-time traffic volume, allowing it to adjust signal timings dynamically. Instead of relying on fixed intervals, the system will optimize green, yellow, and red light durations based on actual road conditions. 'Sensors will be installed half a kilometer away from each intersection to anticipate approaching traffic and respond accordingly,' Retuya explained. The ultimate goal is to improve efficiency, ease congestion, and create a more adaptive transportation network. As Mandaue's population and the number of vehicles continue to grow, these smart solutions are crucial to addressing urban mobility challenges. Retuya stated that the AI system will not only streamline traffic flow but also reduce fuel consumption and travel time for motorists. 'This is part of our long-term vision for Mandaue. We need to embrace technology to make the city more livable and efficient,' he said





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRAFFIC LIGHTS AI TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT CONGESTION SAFETY MANDUE CITY

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mandaue City Embraces Smart City Solutions with AI-Powered Traffic LightsMandaue City in the Philippines is upgrading its traffic management system by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its traffic lights. The goal is to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and create a more efficient transportation system.

Read more »

Bacolod City to Install 8 New Traffic Lights, Repair 10 Existing OnesThe City Government of Bacolod has allocated P55 million for the purchase and installation of eight new traffic lights in strategic locations. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez also approved P5 million to repair 10 existing traffic lights in need of maintenance. The BTAO will also deploy additional traffic enforcers to these areas.

Read more »

Traffic Advisory: Bonifacio Drive-Northbound Rehabilitation Works to Cause Traffic Build-upThe Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has issued a traffic advisory for Bonifacio Drive-Northbound due to ongoing rehabilitation works. The DPWH South Manila District Engineering Offic will be repairing damaged roadways and upgrading the drainage system for six months starting February 7, 2025. Motorists are advised of possible traffic congestion and to use alternate routes.

Read more »

45 Bacolod Traffic Enforcers Terminated for Poor Performance45 traffic enforcers employed by the Bacolod City Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) were dismissed effective January 1, 2025, due to poor performance. BTAO head Patrick Lacson stated that these workers failed to meet the criteria set during the BTAO's assessment. Lacson emphasized that the dismissal was not politically motivated and that the evaluation report has been submitted to the Mayor's Office. Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez assured that Lacson will be hiring new traffic enforcers to ensure smooth traffic flow. Currently, BTAO deploys 224 traffic enforcers across the city.

Read more »

Mandaue City Prepares for Sinulog Grand Parade with Enhanced Security and Medical SupportMandaue City is deploying additional personnel across various sectors to ensure a safe and orderly Sinulog Grand Parade in Cebu City on January 19, 2025. The initiative aims to enhance security, provide medical assistance, and manage traffic congestion during the anticipated large crowd event.

Read more »

Supreme Court Halts Cancellation of Mandaue City Mayor Candidate's Certificate of CandidacyThe Supreme Court (SC) issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), preventing the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from implementing resolutions that canceled Jonas Cortes’ certificate of candidacy for mayor of Mandaue City, Cebu. The TRO ensures Cortes’ inclusion on the ballot for the 2025 midterm polls.

Read more »