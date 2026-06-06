Mandaue City Rushes Drainage Upgrades and River Cleanups Ahead of Monsoon Season

Mandaue City is accelerating drainage improvements and river cleanup projects to protect residents from the upcoming southwest monsoon season. Mayor Thadeo Jovito 'Jonkie' Ouano has ordered local offices and contractors to focus on flood-prone communities. The city aims to reduce water levels to ankle-deep and ensure quick runoff by constructing bypass drainage systems and dredging the Butuanon River.

Mandaue City is taking proactive measures to safeguard its residents from the impending southwest monsoon season by expediting drainage upgrades and river cleanups . Mayor Thadeo Jovito 'Jonkie' Ouano has directed local offices and contractors to prioritize flood-prone communities.

The city's primary challenge is managing the vast volume of water during heavy rainfall, with the goal of reducing water levels to ankle-deep and ensuring quick runoff. To achieve this, the city is constructing a bypass drainage system in Barangay Tipolo, originally scheduled for May but delayed to late June due to underground utility lines. Similar projects in other areas have shown promising results.

Additionally, the city is launching a year-long, zero-cost dredging project along the Butuanon River to remove heavy siltation, which reduces the river's capacity and causes overflow into surrounding communities. The project, a corporate social responsibility initiative partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways, will not burden the city government's budget. Regular coordination meetings have been established to prevent utility delays and ensure project deadlines are met





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Mandaue City Drainage Upgrades River Cleanups Monsoon Season Flood Prevention

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