Mandaue City Police Arrest Trespassers Stealing Infrastructure in North Reclamation

Mandaue City authorities intensified patrols in the North Reclamation Area, arresting three individuals for stealing electrical wires and road studs. The operations support ongoing Ouano Ave lighting installations.

Mandaue City security forces executed intensified roving patrols within the North Reclamation Area, resulting in the arrest of three individuals on November 6 for theft and illegal waste disposal. The coordinated operation, led by Gerard Gleen Soon Gobalani, the team leader of the City Mayor's Office-Safety Maintenance Area Response Team known as Smart, successfully intercepted suspects stealing critical infrastructure materials. These arrests occurred amidst heightened community vigilance provided by ride-hailing drivers and food delivery riders who reported suspicious activities in the zone.

Infrastructure Theft and Arrest Operations

Operatives intercepted two repeat offenders suspected of stealing electrical wires and road stud lights from the North Reclamation Area. The Smart team seized approximately three meters of various materials and between six to seven kilograms of Class A stranded wires from the first suspect during the operation. The second suspect, identified as a construction worker employed at Ikea Gateway, was apprehended after fleeing from security guards at their establishment around 1 a.m. Police recovered the stolen electrical materials near the boundary with Cebu City following a targeted cornering operation by the patrol team.

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Strategic Shift to Interval Roving Patrols

Gerard Gleen Soon Gobalani announced a tactical shift from static monitoring to interval-based roving patrols to counter the evasion techniques used by local criminals. Gobalani explained that maintaining a fixed position allows suspects to track police movements and avoid detection, whereas dynamic patrols disrupt these patterns. This strategic adjustment was implemented immediately after the team received specific tips regarding missing wires in poorly lit sections of Ouano Avenue. The new protocol ensures that patrol schedules remain unpredictable, thereby reducing the ability of thieves to monitor and avoid security personnel in the dark portions of the roadway.

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Community Collaboration and Suspect Backgrounds

Local citizens, including Grab drivers, Foodpanda riders, and daily commuters, played a pivotal role in identifying and reporting the theft activities to authorities. This cooperation highlighted the effectiveness of community policing in areas with frequent reports of material pilferage. The two individuals arrested for theft were transported to Police Station 2 located in Barangay Subangdaku for processing. Police records indicate that these suspects have previous criminal histories involving similar offenses, underscoring the need for persistent monitoring in the reclamation zone. Additionally, a separate individual was arrested for allegedly burning garbage in the same area during the same operational window.

Impact on Ouano Avenue and City Initiatives

The intensified security measures directly support the municipal goal of completing lighting installations along Ouano Avenue within November. Thieves frequently target road stud lights primarily for their aluminum casings, which are sold by weight on the black market, leaving the roads dark and hazardous. Securing these materials is essential for the city's timeline to finish the roadway upgrades and to prepare for the installation of Christmas decorations at Mandaue City Hall. The collaboration between law enforcement, private security at Ikea Gateway, and the public ensures the safety of public assets during this critical infrastructure development period.