Mandaue City Negotiates with Asian Energy for Waste Disposal Solution

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito 'Jonkie' Ouano met with Asian Energy representatives to finalize a garbage disposal agreement at their Consolacion facility. The city agreed to pay unpaid collection obligations pending a Memorandum of Agreement and City Council approval, aiming to ease pressure on the Barangay Umapad dumpsite.

Mandaue City is advancing efforts to secure an alternative garbage disposal site to tackle its escalating waste management issues. Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano is spearheading negotiations with private enterprises to devise a solution before trash accumulation worsens.

On June 4, 2026, Mayor Ouano held discussions with representatives from Asian Energy to explore a potential agreement that would allow Mandaue City to dispose of its waste at Asian Energy's facility located in Barangay Polog, Consolacion. This initiative aims to alleviate the mounting pressure on the existing dumpsite in Barangay Umapad, which is strained by the daily influx of refuse from households and commercial establishments across the city.

The proposed arrangement includes a one-time payment from the City Government to Asian Energy, intended to settle Mandaue's outstanding garbage collection dues. However, this financial settlement will be executed only after the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and obtaining formal approval from the City Council. Upon finalization, Asian Energy may grant Mandaue City authorization to commence waste transportation and disposal at its Consolacion facility. Both parties are moving swiftly, recognizing the urgency of averting a full-blown waste crisis.

The existing Umapad dumpsite is nearing capacity, and without prompt action, the city risks severe environmental and public health repercussions. Asian Energy is conducting a thorough review of the proposal to guarantee seamless integration with its operational policies and waste management protocols. Ryan Abdon, an Asian Energy representative present at the meeting, underscored the company's commitment to ensuring that all procedures align perfectly with internal standards to prevent future complications.

He affirmed that the company will coordinate with its management for smooth implementation. Meanwhile, Mayor Ouano voiced confidence in the negotiations' rapid progression, stressing the critical need for a sustainable disposal solution. He assured that the city government is ready to meet all of Asian Energy's requirements and directives concerning proper waste handling, and remains steadfast in collaborating with private partners to uphold environmental and operational guidelines. The meeting was also attended by City Councilor Atty.

Joel Seno, City Legal Officer Atty. Erwin Heyrosa, City Administrator Atty. Sally Malig-on Jr., and Executive Secretary Atty. Riczen Gingoyon.

City officials aim to conclude the agreement expeditiously to establish a viable disposal site, safeguard the Umapad facility from overflow, and enhance overall waste management operations amid rising service demands





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Mandaue City Asian Energy Waste Disposal Umapad Dumpsite Consolacion Waste Management

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