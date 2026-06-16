Mandaue City Government Investigates Irregularities in Socialized Housing Project

The Mandaue City Government has launched an investigation into potential irregularities in a socialized housing project, including documents signed by deceased landowners. The City Legal Office has recommended an investigation and the filing of cases against those involved.

The Mandaue City Government has uncovered the possibility of irregularities in a socialized housing project , including documents bearing signatures of deceased landowners . Mandaue City Administrator Attorney Gonzalo 'Sally' Malig-on revealed this in the initial report from the City Legal Office , which recommended an investigation and the filing of cases against those involved.

Malig-on questioned, 'When you look at the documents, you see the Deed of Sale and the Memorandum of Agreement, but the bigger question is: Who were the people behind this? Who pushed this transaction?

' The report stated that six landowners signed the documents but had died before the sale took place. Malig-on noted defects in supporting documents, including Special Power of Attorney (SPA) that were not properly executed. The City Government has already paid P16 million, which is 50 percent of the agreed amount. The remaining balance is to be paid once the land titles are transferred to the city





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mandaue City Government Socialized Housing Project Irregularities Deceased Landowners City Legal Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mandaue to reward city's Palaro Pambansa medalistsMANDAUE CITY — The city’s young athletes are bringing home more than medals from the 2026 Palarong Pambansa.

Read more »

Hose mapping system saves homes in Mandaue City fireFIREFIGHTERS relied on a fire hydrant and hose mapping system to contain a residential fire deep inside a narrow alley in Sitio Mabolo Dos, Barangay Alang-Alang

Read more »

Mandaue City Cancels P32-million Housing Land Deal Due to Deceased LandownersMandaue City is moving to cancel a P32-million housing land deal in Barangay Cambaro after discovering that six individuals who purportedly signed the 2025 sales documents were already deceased. The deal involved buying 10 pieces of land in Barangay Cambaro back in June 2025 under the City's previous administration.

Read more »

Mandaue trims school fund budgetMANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the City Government is stabilizing its Special Education Fund (SEF) at a more realistic P252 million, signi

Read more »