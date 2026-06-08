Mandaue City Central School Opens with Enrollment Shortfall but Assures Capacity for Late Registrants

Mandaue City Central School began the 2026 academic year on June 8 with a significant enrollment gap, welcoming only 2,838 students out of a projected 3,800. School officials link the shortfall to delayed returns from vacations and economic migration due to job losses. Despite the lower numbers, the school maintains a favorable teacher-to-student ratio and ample space, reaffirming its commitment to accommodate late enrollees and ensure no child is denied education.

Mandaue City Central School opened the academic year on June 8, 2026, with an enrollment shortfall of nearly 1,000 students. Only 2,838 learners enrolled against a target of 3,800, representing about 79 percent of expected enrollment.

School Head Louwela Guerrero attributed the decline to families returning late from vacations and parents relocating to home provinces due to job losses. Despite the gap, the school maintains a favorable teacher-to-student ratio of 1:32 with 125 teachers across 109 sections, ensuring manageable class sizes and readiness to accept late registrants. The school serves learners from four barangays and remains compliant with Department of Education classroom population standards.

Guerrero emphasized that no learner should be left behind and urged parents to register their children promptly, highlighting the school's commitment to providing a safe, supportive, and quality learning environment for every student





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Enrollment Mandaue City Central School Teacher-To-Student Ratio Late Registration Job Loss Education Public School Academic Year Guerrero

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