Mandaue City Cancels P32-million Housing Land Deal Due to Deceased Landowners

Mandaue City is moving to cancel a P32-million housing land deal in Barangay Cambaro after discovering that six individuals who purportedly signed the 2025 sales documents were already deceased. The deal involved buying 10 pieces of land in Barangay Cambaro back in June 2025 under the City's previous administration.

Mandaue City is moving to cancel a P32-million housing land deal in Barangay Cambaro after discovering that six individuals who purportedly signed the 2025 sales documents were already deceased.

A City Legal Office report dated June 2, 2026, flagged 'badges of irregularity' in the paperwork, noting missing witnesses, absent identification documents, and the absence of a proper right of way. City officials are seeking to recover a P16-million down payment through mutual restitution while investigating potential administrative and criminal cases against those who facilitated the transaction under the previous administration.

The deal involved buying 10 pieces of land in Barangay Cambaro back in June 2025 under the City's previous administration. Mandaue City has already paid a 50 percent down payment of P16 million.

However, major legal problems found during a review have put the entire deal in doubt, making it hard for the city to legally transfer the property titles





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Mandaue City Housing Land Deal Deceased Landowners City Legal Office Report Mutual Restitution Investigation Administrative Cases Criminal Cases

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