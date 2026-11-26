The Mandarin Oriental Makati reopens on November 26 after a 12-year absence, celebrating Filipino heritage through architecture and local artistry at its new Ayala Triangle Gardens site.

The Mandarin Oriental Makati officially reopened its doors on November 26 after a 12-year absence, marking a significant moment in Philippine luxury hospitality. This new property replaces the original hotel that operated in Makati for half a century before closing in September 2014. The inauguration ceremony brought together government officials, business leaders, and the public to celebrate the return of this iconic brand to Manila.

Strategic Location Overlooking Ayala Triangle Gardens

The newly inaugurated Mandarin Oriental Makati occupies a prime address directly overlooking the Ayala Triangle Gardens. This location sits across the street from the site of the original hotel, which opened in September 1976. The original 18-story building was designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro V. Locsin during the early development of Makati as a financial district.

Also read Mandarin Oriental is reborn, 12 years and a pandemic later

Ayala Corp. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala highlighted the emotional resonance of the reopening during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He noted that the previous landmark had become part of personal stories for many guests who attended meetings, meals, and family celebrations there. The new facility is owned by Ayala Land Hospitality and managed by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. attended the inauguration to endorse the project. He described the hotel as a component woven into the social, business, and cultural fabric of Makati. His presence underscored the national importance of the property as it transitions from a familiar past to a new era of luxury experiences.

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Architectural Continuity and Design by Locsin Partners

The architectural lineage of the new hotel is maintained through the involvement of Leandro V. Locsin Partners. These architects collaborated with the international firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill on the design of the new property. This partnership ensures a visual and structural dialogue between the historic legacy of the original building and modern hospitality standards.

Interior design choices deeply respect local heritage. Chairman Zobel stated that the interiors incorporate more than 100 architectural pieces recovered from ancestral houses across the Philippines. These reclaimed elements serve as tangible links to the country's history, integrating them seamlessly into contemporary luxury spaces.

The guest rooms and suites adopt nature as their unifying design theme. The aesthetic draws inspiration from the trees of the adjacent Ayala Triangle Gardens, as well as the movement of wind and clouds. Accommodations feature muted colors and natural textures, with large windows establishing a direct visual connection to the surrounding greenery and city skyline.

Commissioning Local Filipino Artisans and Craftsmen

A core component of the reopening strategy is the heavy reliance on Filipino talent for craftsmanship. Marikina shoemakers produced the footwear for the entire hotel team, while staff uniforms were designed by a Filipino fashion designer and manufactured locally. This deliberate choice supports domestic industries and preserves traditional skills.

The guest experience also features high-end local textiles. The hotel's signature robes utilize fabric handcrafted by artisans in the province of Abra. Chairman Zobel noted that more than 100 artisans were involved in the production of these robes. He emphasized that choosing Filipino makers keeps these specific skills in demand and gives their work a place in contemporary life.

The art collection within the hotel further showcases local creativity. Installations include the Sampaguita Chandelier, which reinterprets the national flower in glass. Works by both Filipino and international artists form part of this curated collection, providing international visitors with an introduction to Philippine craftsmanship through artistic installations and everyday objects.

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Accommodation Options and Pricing Structure for Guests

The 275-room property offers a variety of accommodation types, including Deluxe Rooms and Junior Suites. The 50-square-meter Deluxe Room features a layout with dedicated areas for work, seating, and clothing storage. The marble bathroom in this room includes both a deep soaking bathtub and a separate shower.

Pricing for the Deluxe Room varies based on availability. Advertised nightly rates range from P26,500 to P51,000 for select dates in November and December. These figures reflect the premium nature of the location and the high standard of amenities provided.

For guests requiring more space, the 72-square-meter Junior Suite offers additional areas for dining and relaxation. This suite includes a walk-in wardrobe, a powder area, and a marble bathroom. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide views of Makati spanning more than 180 degrees, maximizing the benefit of the hotel's elevated position near the gardens.

The hotel also introduces new dining destinations, wellness facilities, and event spaces. This expansion allows the property to serve a broader range of hospitality needs compared to its predecessor. The addition of a luxury spa in the original location was a precursor to this comprehensive wellness offering.

The return of the Mandarin Oriental aims to deepen the connection of Filipino guests to their culture while offering international travelers a unique entry point into local traditions. The combination of architectural heritage, contemporary art, and local culture creates a distinct identity for the new Manila outpost.