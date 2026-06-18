Mandaluyong Robbery Suspects Arrested in Pasay Hotel After GPS Tracking of Stolen Phone

Two men who robbed a home in Mandaluyong City were apprehended after police tracked a stolen phone's GPS to a Pasay hotel. The suspects stole electronics and cash worth P140,000; one confessed while the other claimed poverty forced them.

According to EJ Gomez's exclusive report in 24 Oras on Thursday, a daring robbery occurred in Barangay Malamig, Mandaluyong City around midnight on Wednesday. The suspects entered the residence while the victims were asleep on the second floor, breaking in with helmets concealing their identities.

Police Colonel Reynan Patam of Mandaluyong City Police detailed the theft: two men forced entry, stealing two mobile phones, one laptop, and a wallet containing various cards, with the total estimated value reaching P140,000. The incident highlights the vulnerability of residential properties during late-night hours and the brazen nature of the perpetrators who targeted personal electronics and financial items. Following the crime, law enforcement swiftly initiated a follow-up operation.

A key breakthrough came when police utilized the GPS functionality of one of the stolen mobile phones, tracing its signal to a hotel in Pasay City. This digital lead was corroborated through examination of the hotel's closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and statements from hotel staff.

"When our persons of interest checked out, our officers approached them to question them regarding the belongings they had with them. Fortunately, the suspects confessed that they were the ones who stole the items," Patam stated. The use of technology in tracking stolen devices proved instrumental in locating the suspects and securing a confession. During interrogation, the two suspects provided differing accounts.

The 29-year-old individual refused to face the camera and remained silent regarding his motives. Conversely, the 21-year-old suspect alleged that they were driven by financial desperation, claiming they were recruited for the heist in exchange for a share of the proceeds from selling the stolen goods. He stated, "It was just due to poverty, and we were really just ordered to do it.

" This assertion suggests the possibility of an organized element behind the robbery, with the suspects acting as operatives for an unspecified mastermind. The case underscores the socio-economic factors that can lead individuals into criminal activities and raises questions about the broader network that may facilitate such crimes. Authorities continue to investigate to identify any co-conspirators and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice





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Robbery Mandaluyong Pasay GPS Tracking Stolen Phone Confession Poverty Heist

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