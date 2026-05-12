Mandal, 48, Job Order employee of DSWD-7 accused in transporting and selling illegal drugs, caught by MMDA and Dodostoyano Central Visayas, P3.4M worth of shabu caught

A Job Order (JO) employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7, Midal, has been accused of transporting and selling illegal drugs. He was caught by the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) and caught while trying to sell 500 grams of shabu. The apprehension was made on the morning of May 11, 2026.

Nasikop sa mga sakop sa City Intelligence Unit (CIU) sa Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) ang usa ka Job Order (JO) employee sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-7 nga giingong nahimong bodegero ug tigsuplay sa ilegal nga druga, sa buy-bust alas 6:18 sa gabii niadtong Lunes, Mayo 11, 2026, sa Mantawe Drive Extension, Barangay Subangdako, Dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Ang nadakpan giila sa alyas nga Midal, 48, JO sa DSWD-7 isip drayber ug residente sa Tejero 2, Barangay Tejero, Dakbayan sa Sugbo. Narekober sa mga operatiba ang pito ka putos sa gituohang shabu nga adunay gibug-aton nga 500 gramos ug adunay standard drug price nga P3.4 milyunes.

Ang operasyon gihimo sa mga sakop sa CIU ubos sa pagpangulo ni Police Captain Noel Lungob ug sa kamanduan ni MCPO chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, human sa ilang monitoring kang Midal nga giingong tigsuplay og shabu sa Mandaue. Base sa background investigation sa CIU, si Midal giila nga High Value Individual (HVI) sa regional level ug giingong usa ka bodegero.

Matod sa kapulisan, ang maong supaly giingong gipanag-iya sa usa ka alyas Jomel, usa ka person deprived of liberty (PDL) nga kasamtangang gibilanggo sa Cebu City Jail ug giingong maoy amo sa suspek. Nasayran nga nagsugod si Midal isip bodegero niadtong Enero 2026, ug ang iyang area of distribution naglangkob sa Mandaue ug Sugbo.

Gibutyag sab sa imbestigasyon nga si Jomel maoy naghatag og instruksyon kang Midal pinaagi sa tawag sa cellphone kon kinsa ang hatdan sa shabu, samtang ang bayad ipaagi sa e-wallet human makadawat og screenshot isip pamatuod nga nakabayad na ang customer. Sumala sa monitoring sa kapulisan, makabaligya si Midal og kapin sa usa ka kilo nga shabu matag semana, depende sa okasyon ug demand sa ilang mga downline.

Nitug-an sab ang suspek nga makadawat siya og P5,000 nga komisyon matag higayon nga makabaligya siya og shabu. Gituohan sa kapulisan nga dako og epekto sa suplay sa shabu sa Metro Cebu ang pagkadakop ni Midal ug ang pagkasakmit sa tunga sa kilo nga gidudahang druga. Aduna na sa’y mga pangalan nga gitug-an sa suspek nga maoy target sa follow-up operations sa kapulisan sa mosunod nga mga adlaw.

Giandam na sa kapulisan ang kasong kalapasan sa Section 5 ug Section 11, Article II sa Republic Act 9165 batok sa nadakpan





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Job Order Department Of Social Welfare And Development Job Order Employee Transporting And Selling Illegal Drugs Sabotamento MAIDAL

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