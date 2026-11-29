A 44-year-old man turned himself in after killing his 43-year-old wife in Liloan, Cebu, on November 29, 2026, following a dispute over her chat history. Murder charges are expected.

A 44-year-old man from Liloan, northern Cebu, turned himself in to the Liloan Municipal Police Station on Sunday, November 29, 2026, after fatally stabbing and strangling his 43-year-old wife earlier that day. The violent incident occurred around 1:00 PM in Purok Tubigon, Sityo San Antonio, Barangay Jubay, where the couple resided with their four children.

Murder Investigation and Suspect Confession

Police identified the suspect as a 44-year-old resident who admitted to the crime shortly after the attack. He was apprehended while carrying the machete used in the homicide, which authorities retrieved from his possession. The Liloan Municipal Police Station has opened a formal investigation to establish the precise sequence of events leading to the death of the 43-year-old victim.

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Dispute Over Private Messages Triggers Attack

The fatal confrontation was triggered by a dispute over the victim's mobile phone while both were performing their duties as guard personnel at Barangay Poblacion, Liloan. The suspect discovered private messages on the victim's device, including one that read "Ipakuha na imong giburos." The suspect alleged he found another man and told his wife he had already started a relationship with someone else.

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Violent Confrontation and Fatal Outcome

Upon reading the messages, the suspect reportedly became enraged and retrieved a machete to stab his wife. He then strangled her neck, causing immediate death. The victim, a tutor at a private school in Barangay Yati, was found lying in a pool of her own blood inside their home when neighbors arrived.

Witness Accounts and Next Legal Steps

Two witnesses, who are neighbors of the couple, reported witnessing the aftermath with fear after seeing the victim's body. The suspect claimed he acted in defense of his pride after his wife threatened to have him imprisoned. Police are currently preparing murder charges against the suspect for the unlawful killing of his spouse.