Man Caught on CCTV Committing Crime in Manila

A man was caught on CCTV footage committing a crime in a street in Manila. The police reported that the perpetrator and his son were immediately arrested and a knife was found on them.

A man was caught on CCTV footage committing a crime in a street in Manila . The footage showed the man walking down Crisolita Street in Barangay 767 San Andres Bukid at around dawn on Wednesday.

He returned shortly, pulled out a knife from his head and stabbed the man sitting down. The police station reported that there were patrolling officers in the area, and the perpetrator and his son were immediately arrested. The police found a knife on them. The police commander said that the perpetrator and his son had a grudge against the victim and had previously accused him of stealing from them.

The barangay captain confirmed that the victim had a history of disputes in the area and had previously been accused of stealing. The victim's mother said that the perpetrator had a problem with his thinking and that he should be locked up. The perpetrator apologized to the victim's family and claimed that his son had nothing to do with the crime





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