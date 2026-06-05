Malolos Court Issues Warrant of Arrest for Contractors Involved in Kickback Scheme

The Malolos, Bulacan Regional Trial Court has issued a warrant of arrest against contractors Pacifico Discaya, his wife Cezarah and nine others for malversation through falsification of public documents in connection with their alleged involvement in the kickback scheme from flood control projects.

The Malolos, Bulacan Regional Trial Court has issued a warrant of arrest against contractors Pacifico Discaya , his wife Cezarah and nine others for malversation through falsification of public documents in connection with their alleged involvement in the kickback scheme from flood control projects .

The court issued the warrant of arrest just a day after the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation and graft charges against the Discaya couple and nine other individuals. The subject government project in these cases is the rehabilitation of river construction structure along Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan under Department of Public Works and Highways Contract ID No. 22CC0058. The findings of the Office of the Ombudsman reveal an utter and flagrant disregard for government auditing and accounting regulations.

Investigators discovered that payments for the project's first billing were released despite an unapproved Disbursement Voucher. Furthermore, full payments for dredging and embankment items were made without any basis for computation or the necessary supporting documents required to prove project accomplishment. These actions by the accused resulted in an unwarranted benefit to St. Timothy Construction Corporation worth around P53.9 million, causing significant financial injury to the government





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Pacifico Discaya Cezarah Discaya Kickback Scheme Flood Control Projects Malversation

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