Malaysian-Singaporean Firm Studies Waste-to-Resources Project in Davao City Following Fatal Landslide

A Malaysian-Singaporean company is conducting a feasibility study for a waste-to-resources project in Davao City, Philippines, following a fatal trash slide at a landfill. The study aims to assess waste volumes and propose technology to produce Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) as a coal alternative, potentially making Davao the first Philippine city to adopt such technology.

Biodegradable waste, such as food scraps and plant matter, undergoes natural decomposition processes that transform it into compost or other organic materials. However, this decomposition is not instantaneous; it requires specific conditions and time to become useful.

When biodegradable waste ends up in landfills, it often decomposes anaerobically, producing methane-a potent greenhouse gas that significantly contributes to climate change. Experts emphasize that diverting organic waste from landfills is crucial for reducing environmental impact. In Davao City, a pressing waste management crisis has prompted exploration of innovative solutions. On May 20, a tragic trash slide at the New Carmen Sanitary Landfill resulted in two deaths, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable waste processing.

Following this incident, a Malaysian-Singaporean company has initiated a feasibility study for a waste-to-resources project in the city. The study, which began on June 15, is expected to be completed within one month. Councilor Temujin "Tek" Ocampo, chairperson of the committee on environment, reported that the company is analyzing the types and volumes of waste generated by the city, as well as potential processes to convert waste into usable resources. Upon completion, the company will submit a technology proposal.

The proposed system would produce Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF), a processed fuel made from waste that can serve as an alternative to coal in power plants. If approved, Davao City could become the first city in the Philippines to implement this particular waste-to-resources technology. The company has previously executed similar projects in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Ocampo clarified that the city government will not incur any costs for the feasibility study or potential implementation, as the company will shoulder all expenses. He added that several international entities have expressed interest in addressing the city's waste challenges, but any technology adopted must undergo rigorous review and differ from the earlier Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project pursued with the Japanese government.

The city government has been actively seeking long-term solutions following the temporary closure of the New Carmen Sanitary Landfill after the trash slide. The incident underscored the risks of relying solely on landfills and the need for alternative disposal methods. The feasibility study represents a proactive step toward a circular economy, where waste is transformed into valuable resources rather than being discarded. Councilor Ocampo stated, "We are just waiting for them to complete their feasibility study.

They are currently in the data-gathering phase, and once they submit their proposal, it will be reviewed by the city government.

" The move aligns with global trends in waste management, where converting waste to energy or fuel is gaining traction as a sustainable alternative. However, concerns remain about the environmental impact of RDF combustion, including air emissions and ash disposal. Proponents argue that RDF reduces reliance on fossil fuels and diverts waste from landfills, thereby mitigating methane emissions. The technology requires careful implementation to ensure minimal pollution and compliance with environmental standards.

Davao City's initiative could serve as a model for other urban areas in the Philippines grappling with similar waste challenges. The study's outcome will be closely watched by environmentalists, policymakers, and residents alike. If successful, the project could transform Davao's waste management landscape, turning a chronic problem into an opportunity for innovation and sustainability. The shift toward waste-to-resources not only addresses immediate disposal issues but also contributes to broader climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

As the city evaluates the feasibility study results, the hope is that this collaboration will lead to a cleaner, more resilient waste management system. The tragedy at the landfill serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of inadequate systems, spurring action toward more advanced and safer methods. With international expertise and local commitment, Davao City aims to pioneer a path that balances environmental stewardship with practical waste solutions.

The coming months will be critical as the study concludes and proposals are reviewed, potentially setting a precedent for the entire country





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Waste-To-Resources Davao City Refuse-Derived Fuel Feasibility Study Landfill

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Davao City to Release 200,000 D-Citizen IDs with Priority for Seniors and PWDsThe Davao City government is targeting the release of nearly 200,000 D-Citizen identification cards, prioritizing senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The program, in its early stages with Phase 1 launched in late 2025, plans barangay caravans to bring registration directly to communities, improving accessibility and participation.

Read more »

Davao City opens new landfill amid existing site suspensionDavao City begins operations at its new sanitary landfill cell on June 16 following the tragic May trash-slide incident.

Read more »

JAS thanks Davao City for aid, appeals for shelter suppliesMayor Jason John Joyce thanks Mayor Baste Duterte for 11 trucks of relief goods, but notes a critical need for tents and solar lights.

Read more »

Davao City Council Approves Ordinance for Separate Rehabilitation Facility for Female ChildrenThe Davao City Council has approved an ordinance to establish a separate rehabilitation facility for female children in conflict with the law and children-at-risk, reaffirming the city's commitment to protect its most vulnerable citizens.

Read more »