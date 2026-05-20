Malaysian and Indonesian oil drilling in South China Sea proves a lesson for Philippines leaders, especially Marcos Jr.

Malaysia and Indonesia faced the same threat of intimidation from Beijing, yet they successfully drilled for oil and gas in the South China Sea. This achievement serves as a reminder for Philippines leaders to pursue exploiting the country's rich energy resources, as the country has failed to do so with the West Philippine Sea.

Malaysia and Indonesia drilled for oil and gas in the South China Sea despite intimidation from Beijing. The Philippines has held back drilling for oil and gas in Recto Bank, for fear of offending an overreaching China.

But Malaysia and Indonesia have faced the same threat and succeeded in exercising their sovereign rights in their exclusive economic zones in the South China Sea. There is, then, a lesson here for the Philippines’ leaders, especially President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to push exploiting the area’s rich energy resources





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Malaysia Indonesia South China Sea China Energy Resources Exploring Philippine Leaders Marcos Jr. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

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