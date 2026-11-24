Malaysia will repatriate more than 6,500 Myanmar migrants in December, including 1,500 on Myanmar naval ships, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said after the ICJ ruled Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will send more than 6,500 migrants back to Myanmar in a new round of repatriations, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.

The announcement came five days after the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority. Anwar told parliament that three naval ships sent by Myanmar will transport 1,500 Myanmar citizens back on December 6 and 7. He added that 5,303 more will be brought back by aircraft during December at the expense of the Myanmar government.

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Prior Migrant Repatriations Draw Criticism

Malaysia already sent back around 1,500 migrants to war-torn Myanmar in late September through a scheme that rights groups have criticized as opaque and risky. Anwar said his engagement with Myanmar's military-backed government, including hosting junta chief-turned-President Min Aung Hlaing last month, was part of efforts to safeguard Malaysia's interests.

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He said the moves were in line with the ICJ ruling, which requires Myanmar authorities to allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees displaced within Myanmar or abroad. Malaysia has sent back over 10,000 Myanmar nationals since January, though it is unclear whether any Rohingya were among those returned. Rights groups have warned that repatriation risks legitimizing Myanmar's government and endangering those sent back amid the civil war.

Anwar acknowledged that many asylum-seekers in Malaysia were victims of atrocities carried out by the Myanmar regime, but said Malaysia can no longer afford to host refugees. He said hopes for resettlement in third countries had not worked. He told parliament that Myanmar authorities had given assurances that anyone sent back would not be harmed, and said Malaysia has not abandoned its principles of upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar.

Large Rohingya Population In Malaysia

As of August, there were 225,740 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia, around 90 percent of them from Myanmar, according to the agency's data. Rohingya, a persecuted Muslim minority, make up two-thirds of the 190,000 Myanmar refugees and asylum seekers in Malaysia, according to the UN. Malaysia is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and does not formally recognize their status.

Kuala Lumpur said in late October it would seek clarification from Myanmar over reports that hundreds of migrants recently returned were being held in military detention. Anwar did not mention that request on Tuesday, but said Malaysia reiterated its concern about the Rohingya and other ethnic groups, underscored by the ICJ's ruling. Anwar also said Turkey was not ready to consider Malaysia's request to resettle 10,000 Rohingya refugees, days after Ankara denied it would take them in.

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Turkey Rejects Rohingya Resettlement Proposal

Malaysia said on Friday it would resettle the refugees in Turkey through a structured skills training program, but the announcement was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook page without explanation. Ahmad Zahid had said the proposal aimed to address Malaysia's Rohingya refugee situation in a more coordinated, effective and humane manner. Anwar said the request was part of efforts to reduce the number of refugees in Malaysia.

Anwar said Turkey declined because it is already hosting more than four million refugees from Gulf countries, Arab countries and several neighboring countries. He said he respects Turkey's decision. Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated by the presence of refugees, saying hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk. Malaysia shelters one of Southeast Asia's biggest refugee populations.

Agence France-Presse fact-checkers have found that Rohingya refugees in Malaysia have been targeted by online disinformation campaigns that rights advocates say are fueling xenophobia and intimidation.