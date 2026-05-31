Malaysia Implements Ban on Social Media for Under-16s

Malaysia has introduced strict new regulations banning social media access for users under 16, requiring platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube to implement age verification and stronger content governance. The move follows similar actions in Australia and Indonesia, amid global concerns about child wellbeing online. While the government aims to protect minors from harmful content, critics argue the blanket ban infringes on children's rights and does not address underlying issues with social media business models. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to 10 million Malaysian ringgit.

Malaysia has introduced a new Child Protection Code and Risk Mitigation Code under its Online Safety Act, imposing strict regulations on social media platforms with at least eight million users in the country, including major services like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Starting from Monday, users under the age of 16 are prohibited from registering for social media accounts. Platforms must implement robust age verification measures, such as cross-checking with government-issued identity documents like identity cards or passports.

Additionally, they are required to adopt stronger content governance, including proactive steps to mitigate harmful content, reporting and response mechanisms, advertiser verification, and labeling of manipulated content where appropriate. Non-compliance could lead to fines of up to 10 million Malaysian ringgit (approximately $2.5 million). The communications regulator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), stated that platforms will be granted a grace period to comply, though the duration was not specified.

This move aligns Malaysia with other nations like Australia and Indonesia that have sought to restrict young people's access to social media due to growing global concerns about the negative impact on child wellbeing. Indonesia's ban, enforced in March, targets users under 16 on eight high-risk platforms and is expected to expand to all digital platforms, including online shopping sites.

However, three months after Australia implemented similar laws, its online safety regulator found that a substantial proportion of children were still using banned platforms. In Malaysia, the MCMC emphasized that the measures are not meant to prohibit children from the internet but to promote age-appropriate access. Yet, monitoring groups such as Article 19 have urged the government to withdraw the "blanket ban," arguing that it fails to address the root issues of social media companies' business models and services.

They contend that children should be able to access the digital world safely while protecting their rights. The debate highlights the tension between protecting minors from online harms like cyberbullying, pornography, and addiction, and ensuring their digital inclusion and freedom of expression. As Malaysia's rules take effect, the effectiveness of age verification and enforcement remains a critical challenge, especially given the widespread use of social media among young people and the technical difficulties in reliably confirming ages online





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Social Media Ban Age Verification Child Protection Online Safety Malaysia Regulations Under-16 Online Safety Act Content Governance Digital Rights MCMC

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