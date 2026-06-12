Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project to Undergo Scheduled Maintenance

The Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines has announced that the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project will be shut down from June 15 to July 15 for a scheduled maintenance period.

The Department of Energy (DOE) in the Philippines has announced that the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project will be shut down from June 15 to July 15 for a scheduled maintenance period.

This maintenance is part of a coordinated effort with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of the Shallow Water Platform and Onshore Gas Plant. The scheduled maintenance will cover key facilities at the Shallow Water Platform in offshore northwest Palawan and the Onshore Gas Plant in Tabangao, Batangas City. Activities during the maintenance period will include integrity inspections, servicing of mechanical and control systems, and safety-critical maintenance works.

As a result of the temporary halt in natural gas supply from Malampaya, power plants will switch to alternate fuel sources. The Department of Energy has closely coordinated with other relevant stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition and minimal disruption to the energy supply. The maintenance is essential for the long-term sustainability and efficiency of the Malampaya project, which is a critical component of the country's energy mix.

The shutdown is expected to have a minimal impact on the overall energy supply, with power plants having adequate fuel reserves to meet demand. The Department of Energy has assured the public that it is working closely with other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and that the energy supply will not be significantly affected.

The maintenance is a necessary step in maintaining the integrity and reliability of the Malampaya project, which has been a vital contributor to the country's energy needs for many years. The Department of Energy has also emphasized the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the Malampaya project.

The shutdown will provide an opportunity for the Department of Energy to conduct thorough inspections and maintenance works, which will ultimately benefit the long-term sustainability of the project. The Department of Energy has committed to keeping the public informed about the progress of the maintenance works and any potential impact on the energy supply.

The maintenance is a testament to the Department of Energy's commitment to ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the Malampaya project, which is a critical component of the country's energy mix. The Department of Energy has also emphasized the importance of investing in regular maintenance to ensure the continued safe and efficient operation of the Malampaya project





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Malampaya Deep Water Gas-To-Power Project Department Of Energy Scheduled Maintenance Energy Supply Power Plants

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