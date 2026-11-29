The Palace urges Senators Imee Marcos and Robin Padilla to uphold justice for extrajudicial killing victims rather than protecting former President Rodrigo Duterte from ICC proceedings.

The Palace has issued a stern reminder to Senator Imee Marcos and Senator Robin Padilla regarding their constitutional obligations to the Filipino public. This directive follows the filing of Senate Resolution 797 by the two legislators, which urged the executive branch to halt cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and to prioritize the repatriation of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that lawmakers must serve the entire nation rather than acting as defenders for a single political ally or former president.

Palace Criticizes Legislative Push to Block ICC Cooperation

Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that Senators Imee Marcos and Robin Padilla have forgotten their duty to the Filipino people. She clarified that their role is to serve the entire sambayan, not just former President Duterte or those accused of being co-perpetrators in extrajudicial killings. Castro urged the public to consider the long-standing demands for justice from the victims of the war on drugs. She warned that involving the entire country in personal efforts to cover up alleged wrongdoing by an ally is inappropriate. Castro asserted that true peace and progress are achieved through genuine justice, not by hiding the sins of friends or idols.

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Details of Senate Resolution 797 and Legal Arguments

Filed on November 25, Senate Resolution 797 directs the executive branch to immediately stop all forms of cooperation with the International Criminal Court. The resolution also commands the government to exhaust all diplomatic means to secure the release and repatriation of former President Rodrigo Duterte from The Hague, Netherlands. Additionally, the senators called for discontinuing efforts to serve the ICC arrest warrant against Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa, who is currently in hiding. Marcos and Padilla argued that the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019, thereby terminating its status as a state party. They also cited a joint Heads of State Declaration toward Peace issued by US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. This declaration recognized the importance of state consent and respect for state official immunities while warning against ICC jurisdictional overreach.

ICC Custody and Supreme Court Ruling on Habeas Corpus

Former President Rodrigo Duterte was turned over to the custody of the International Criminal Court in March 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. He faces charges of crimes against humanity related to his campaign against drugs during the period when the Philippines was still a party to the Rome Statute. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court denied consolidated habeas corpus petitions filed by Duterte's children challenging his arrest. The high court ruled that these petitions had become moot because the former president was already in ICC custody. Consequently, Philippine courts can no longer enforce the writ to secure his return. The legal challenge sought to block the handover, but the highest tribunal determined that domestic jurisdiction was superseded by the international custody status.

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Political Implications for Justice and National Sovereignty

The conflict highlights a deep divide regarding the enforcement of international law and national sovereignty in the Philippines. The Palace's intervention signals a formal stance that justice for victims of state violence must not be compromised by political loyalty. Critics of the resolution argue that blocking ICC cooperation undermines accountability for serious human rights violations. Supporters of the senators contend that the ICC lacks jurisdiction after the 2019 withdrawal from the Rome Statute. The situation places Senators Imee Marcos and Robin Padilla under intense scrutiny as they navigate between political allegiance and constitutional duty. The resolution's failure to secure executive support may further isolate the legislative push to shield former officials from international prosecution.

Future Legal Battles and Public Reaction to Duterte Case

The ongoing legal proceedings in The Hague continue to draw significant attention from both domestic and international observers. The Supreme Court's recent decision ensures that the domestic legal route to prevent the ICC handover is now closed. Former President Rodrigo Duterte remains in Dutch custody awaiting trial for crimes against humanity. The Palace's statement aims to shift public focus back to the victims of the drug war who have waited years for accountability. Civil society groups have welcomed the Palace's reminder, emphasizing that national interest cannot be conflated with political protectionism. The next steps involve the continued legal process at the ICC and potential domestic political fallout from the resolution's rejection by the executive branch.