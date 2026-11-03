Malacanang Urges Watchdogs to Flag Budget Irregularities in P7.2 Trillion Plan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. invites civil society groups to report red flags in the proposed P7.2 trillion 2027 national budget to ensure transparency and prevent abuse of public funds.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro announced that Malacanang is actively seeking assistance from budget watchdogs and civil society groups to identify potential irregularities in the proposed P7.2 trillion 2027 national budget. This call for collaboration aims to strengthen oversight mechanisms and ensure that government spending remains transparent and efficient before final approval.

Palace Invites Civil Society Oversight

Castro stated during a press briefing on Tuesday that the Palace is fully prepared to cooperate with these monitoring groups to review the comprehensive spending plan. She urged any entities possessing documents that highlight potential red flags or suspected irregularities to submit them directly to the Presidential Communications Office. The administration emphasized that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. requires this information to fulfill his directive that public funds must not be abused or diverted into private pockets.

Also read Palace Urges Civil Society to Report Red Flags in 2027 National Budget

Strict Documentation for Amendments

The President has issued a clear mandate prohibiting budget amendments that lack sufficient documentation, clear descriptions, and concrete project bases. Castro explained that budget watchdogs play an essential role in helping the government protect public funds from corruption and misuse. By enforcing strict documentation standards, the administration intends to eliminate vague allocations and ensure every peso spent serves a defined public purpose.

Bicameral Review Process Continues

The proposed 2027 budget will undergo further scrutiny by the bicameral conference committee and the president's economic team before reaching the Chief Executive for signature. These additional review stages are designed to reconcile differences between legislative versions and align the spending plan with broader economic goals. The House of Representatives approved the P7.2 trillion General Appropriations Bill on its third and final reading on October 12, marking a significant milestone in the legislative process.

Advertisement

Concerns Over Legislative Insertions

Budget watchdogs and civil society groups have recently raised concerns regarding alleged insertions found in the House version of the spending measure. These groups view their role as critical partners in safeguarding fiscal integrity against potential misuse. The Palace acknowledges these concerns and views external monitoring as a necessary component of good governance rather than a hindrance to executive action.

Next Steps in Budget Approval

The immediate next steps involve the submission of identified red flags to the PCO and the continuation of deliberations within the bicameral conference committee. Stakeholders are encouraged to provide evidence-based feedback to help refine the final budget proposal. The administration maintains that public funds should ultimately benefit the people, reinforcing its commitment to accountability in the face of growing scrutiny over the P7.2 trillion allocation.