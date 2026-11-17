Malacañang said Tuesday that authorities should investigate claims that a former household help of Vice President Sara Duterte was coerced to sign a document.

Malacañang said on Tuesday that authorities should investigate claims by the camp of Vice President Sara Duterte that her former household help was allegedly coerced to sign a document. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a statement that any investigation into the account should be carried out if there is truth to it.

The claims surfaced after the Vice President's camp received a message at 11:19 pm on Monday, November 16, from what appeared to be the account of a former household staff member. The Palace response came the following day, Tuesday, placing the allegation at the center of a growing political exchange between the Duterte camp and the administration.

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Former Staff Member's Alleged Account of Coercion

The Vice President's camp says the former household staff member alleged being coerced to sign a document. According to Panelo, the sender claimed to be in the custody or under the control of certain individuals.

The sender allegedly said those individuals had told them about a threat to their life. The former staff member further described being forced to sign a document, which they had refused to execute.

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The source reporting does not identify the individuals named in the message or describe the contents of the document. Those details remain unverified and are not confirmed by any official record in the available text.

Palace Response and the Vice President's Concerns

Malacañang called for an investigation, while the Vice President's camp alleges that the incident may be part of a targeted political campaign. Castro's statement made clear that the Palace views the matter as one for authorities to examine rather than dismiss outright.

Panelo said the Vice President's camp is deeply concerned that the alleged incident may be part of a relentless campaign by the Marcos administration, using state institutions like the NBI, against the Vice President. The camp's concern centers on the role of state bodies in the matter.

Castro shrugged off the allegation, saying the President is currently busy with the ASEAN Summit. She said the President is dedicating his time to the nation's development and strengthening positive relations with ASEAN member states and dialogue partners.

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Castro also said the President is focusing on improving the economy and addressing issues related to energy, technology, agriculture, and education. These priorities were presented as the Palace's answer to the allegation.

Competing Claims Over Duterte Administration Tactics

Castro asserted that the Duterte administration is skilled at stirring up allegations and planting evidence. She said the administration does not engage in such conduct and pointed to the Duterte administration's own record on these tactics.

Castro added that former President Duterte himself acknowledged these tactics before the media. The source text cuts off before giving the full remark, so its complete wording and context are not reported here.

The available reporting does not specify which agency would conduct the probe, when findings would be released, or whether any formal complaint has been filed. Readers should treat the allegations as claims made by each side until official findings are published.