Malacañang Rejects Vice President's Claim on Senate Disarray, Accuses Her of Lying

Malacañang on Thursday rejected Vice President Sara Duterte's claim that the conflict in the Senate reflected the weak leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., insisting that the disarray in the upper chamber was motivated by attempts to shield her from impeachment.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday rejected Vice President Sara Duterte 's claim that the conflict in the Senate reflected the weak leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. , insisting that the disarray in the upper chamber was motivated by attempts to shield her from impeachment.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Marcos had no involvement in the developments in the Senate, including the May 13 gunfire incident inside the Senate premises and dispute over Senate leadership.

"Repeated lies place us in quagmire," Castro said during a press conference. "While the President continues to work to extend assistance and improve the lives of every Filipino, especially as we face a global oil crisis and the recent earthquake in Mindanao, the vice president continues to attack and alter the narrative.





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Sara Duterte Senate Conflict Leadership President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Palace Press Officer Claire Castro May 13 Gunfire Incident Dispute Over Senate Leadership Global Oil Crisis Earthquake In Mindanao

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