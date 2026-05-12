Malacañang hopes senators will be fair in impeachment proceedings, President Marcos Jr. will not interfere

The House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday with a majority vote. Malacañang hopes the Senate will have fairness and stay impartial.

Malacañang on Tuesday expressed hope that senators will showcase fairness once the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte are transmitted to the Senate .

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro emphasized that President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. will not interfere with the impeachment proceedings in the upper chamber. The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on Monday on allegations of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, bribery, and other high crimes. There were more lawmakers in favor of impeachment this year compared to the previous year.

‘We hope that when this goes to the Senate, the judges, our senators, will be fair. This will be for the people. ’, Malacañang assured. The Senate is the one to whom it has been entrusted with the task.

The President will not interfere, whether in favor of the people or for one person





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Senate Impeachment Congress Vice President Sara Duterte Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Cas President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. House Of Representatives Constitution Graft And Corruption Betrayal Of Public Trust Bribery Other High Crimes

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