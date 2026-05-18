Malacañang Denies Senate Siege, Says It Was Not Under Attack

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed that the Senate was not under attack during a press conference on Monday. She stated that the statement made by Senator Alan Cayetano was the only one indicating an attack on the Senate.

Iginiit ng Malacañang nitong Lunes na ‘hindi inatake’ ang Senado, kasunod ng nangyaring pamamaril sa kapulungan noong nakaraang linggo, Sinabi ito ni Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro sa isang press conference bilang tugon sa pahayag ni Senador Imee Marcos , na nakababahala umano ang ginawang paglusob at pagpapaputok ng baril ng mga ahente ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

‘Senate siege? Was it under attack? It was not. The Senate was not under attack.

You can see that from the news, not only from the statements of the NBI and PNP (Philippine National Police). It was only the statement made by Senator Alan Cayetano,’ ani Castro.

‘So, as far as we are concerned, as far as the government is concerned, the Senate was never under attack,’ dagdag niya. Sinabi rin ni Castro na ito rin ang posisyon ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. Gayunman, umiwas siyang sagutin kung naniniwala ba ang Malacañang na ‘gawa-gawa’ lang shootout.

‘I cannot say anything about that. I cannot make a judgment if it is staged, orchestrated, planned. But you can assess that from the reports also made by some journalists, some reporters. So, kayo na po ang mag-assess,’ sabi ni Castro.

Nangyari ang insidente ng pamamaril sa Senado noong nakaraang Miyerkules, kasabay ng arrest warrant na inilabas ng International Criminal Court laban kay Senador Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa. Kaugnay ito ng kaniyang papel sa war on drugs ng administrasyon ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Nauna nang hiniling ni Imee Marcos sa kaniyang kapatid na Pangulo na suspendihin ang tatlong opisyal ng NBI, kabilang si Director Melvin Matibag, kaugnay ng insidente ng pamamaril sa Senado.

‘There was no failure on the part of the NBI agents. Hinarang sila,’ ani Castro. Nauna nang sinabi ng Pangulo na walang kinalaman ang gobyerno sa insidente ng pamamaril. Itinanggi rin niya na nagbigay siya ng utos na arestuhin si Dela Rosa





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Siege Attack Palace Press Officer Claire Castro Senator Alan Cayetano International Criminal Court War On Drugs Rodrigo Duterte Imee Marcos Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa NBI Agents Failure Attack On The Senate Palace Press Officer Claire Castro Senator Alan Cayetano International Criminal Court War On Drugs Rodrigo Duterte Imee Marcos Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa NBI Agents Failure Attack On The Senate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Bato dela Rosa Leaves Senate Facility, Expected to Expose Senate ProbeDela Rosa attended the hearing of Senator Antonio Trillanes on the military's human rights record and later left the facility with a white police vehicle driven by Senator Padilla. This incident could potentially undermine the Senate's probe into military human rights abuses.

Read more »

SC denies dela Rosa's urgent petitions, urges return to the Senate, despite INP arrest warrantThe Supreme Court (SC) denied dela Rosa's urgent petitions seeking judicial recourse before the executive department can act on the ICC arrest warrant issued against him, as he returned to the Senate after a six-month absence. The SC decision follows his appeal for a temporary restraining order against the warrant.

Read more »

Senate siege: Government says it was not under attackThe Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said after the incident that the Senate was not under attack, dismissing the claim of newly elected Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano who stated the Senate was under attack.

Read more »

Palace Press Officer Clarifies Senate Siege AllegationPalace Press Officer Claire Castro clarifies the statement made by Senator Imee Marcos regarding an alleged siege and firing of shots by NBI agents at the Senate. She emphasizes that it was only Senator Alan Cayetano's statement that the Senate was under attack.

Read more »