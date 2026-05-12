Malacañang Confirms Legal Protections for Sen. dela Rosa Amid Anti-Drug Campaign Concerns

In response to Sen. Ronald dela Rosa contacting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for protection from possible arrest due to the Panfilo Lacson case and other allegations linked to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro clarified that dela Rosa would receive the legal protections afforded under Philippine law. The ICC, investigating thousands of killings connected to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, has also dismissed comparisons suggesting Mr. Marcos could someday face circumstances like Duterte’s, as the President is not accused of any extrajudicial killings.

Malacañang on Tuesday said Sen. Ronald dela Rosa would receive the legal protections afforded under Philippine law if arrested, responding to the senator’s appeal for protection from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. amid concerns over possible prosecution linked to the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign .

Speaking at a Palace briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said victims of alleged extrajudicial killings were also seeking government protection and stressed that all accused individuals would be treated in accordance with the law.

“Even the EJK victims are asking for protection from the government,” Castro said. “An accused person like Senator Bato is asking for protection, and everyone will be given protection in accordance with the law,” she added. Asked what kind of protection Mr. Marcos could extend to dela Rosa, Castro said the senator’s rights as an accused person would be respected if he were arrested.

Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief who led former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, earlier appealed to Mr. Marcos to “take care of all Filipinos,” saying the President should remember that he serves the Filipino people. Castro also dismissed comparisons suggesting Mr. Marcos could someday face circumstances like Duterte’s, including a possible surrender to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Asked about dela Rosa’s warning that the president could also face charges or arrest after leaving office, Castro said such a scenario involving the ICC was “definitely impossible” because, she said, the President “did not commit EJKs. ” The ICC has been investigating thousands of killings linked to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, which drew international condemnation over alleged human rights violations. Duterte and several of his allies, including dela Rosa, have repeatedly denied wrongdoing





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Presidency Of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Rodrigo Duterte Anti-Drug Campaign Malacañang Illegal Drug Trade Drug Enforcement Agency Philippine National Police ICC Panfilo Lacson Case Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro Ejks Arrest Protection Legal Protections Philippine Law Protection From The Government An Accused Person Senator Bato Legal Rights As An Accused Person Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa

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