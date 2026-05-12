Malacañang Assures Protection for Dela Rosa, Ahead of Possible Impeachment

Malacañang spokesman Claire Castro assured that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would ensure that Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa would be given protection in accordance with the law after the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed that the tribunal issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with killings linked to the administration s war on drugs.

Malacañang on Tuesday said President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. would ensure that Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is given protection in accordance with the law following the International Criminal Court (ICC)s confirmation that it had issued an arrest warrant against him.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro gave the assurance during a press briefing following major developments in the Senate on Monday. The ICC earlier confirmed that the tribunal had issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, former President Rodrigo Duterte s first chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), in connection with killings linked to the administration s war on drugs.

Dela Rosa made a surprise appearance at the Senate on Monday, just as allies of Vice President Sara Duterte were poised to push for a leadership change. Dela Rosa s vote proved decisive, helping Duterte allies secure the majority needed to oust Sen. Vicente Sotto III as Senate president, just as the chamber is set to constitute itself as an impeachment court that will try the vice president. MCG GMA New





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