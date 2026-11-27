Philippine officials including Secretary Joey Salceda and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian oppose taxing regular coffee while warning that sugary 3-in-1 mixes may face future taxes.

Government officials in the Philippines issued a unified rejection of proposed taxes on coffee products during legislative deliberations on Friday. Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Joey Salceda and Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian led the opposition, emphasizing that coffee consumption supports public health and benefits local farmers.

Government Rejection of Coffee Taxation

Secretary Joey Salceda explicitly stated that the executive branch opposes any attempt to levy taxes on coffee itself. He argued that shifting consumer habits from alcohol to coffee is a positive public health outcome. Salceda explained that sin taxes on alcohol are designed to work as intended by reducing harmful consumption. He highlighted the clear distinction that one can safely drive after drinking coffee, whereas driving after alcohol consumption is dangerous.

Also read House Chairman Quimbo Rejects Coffee Excise Tax Proposal

Salceda emphasized that the government should not punish consumers for making healthier lifestyle choices. The official noted that increasing coffee consumption signals that alcohol sin taxes are successfully discouraging excessive drinking. He insisted that the government should not undermine this progress by imposing new fiscal barriers on a benign beverage.

Senate Opposition and Farmer Concerns

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian reinforced this stance during the Senate plenary session discussing the proposed P378.629-billion budget for the Department of Health and its attached agencies for 2027. Gatchalian pointed out that coffee is deeply embedded in Filipino culture as a daily pastime. He noted the proliferation of coffee shops and international chains like Starbucks as evidence of widespread public adoption.

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Gatchalian expressed deep sensitivity toward the economic impacts on farmers, fishermen, and ordinary citizens. He argued that taxing a staple drink could burden low-income workers who rely on coffee for energy during extended work hours. The Senate President welcomed the commitment from House members to not pursue coffee taxation.

Senator Pia Cayetano also voiced strong opposition to the proposal. She affirmed that she shares the view that coffee supports the livelihood of farmers. Cayetano declared that the coffee industry in the Philippines remains vital and must not be stifled by new taxes. She warned that discussing such a tax would cause significant unrest among the public and agricultural sectors.

Labor Union and Industry Reactions

Labor leader Francis Villanueva added to the chorus of dissent by predicting severe public backlash. He used a local idiom to suggest that all hell would break loose if the tax proposal were pursued. This reaction underscores the deep integration of coffee into the daily routines of the Filipino workforce.

The proposal to tax coffee was originally raised by Olivia Limpe-Aw, president of the Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines. However, the pushback from key legislative leaders effectively neutralized the initiative. House Ways and Means Committee Chairperson Miro Quimbo confirmed that the committee considers the proposal dead.

Future Taxes on Sugary Coffee Products

While regular coffee is protected, Miro Quimbo indicated that 3-in-1 coffee products may face taxation in the coming years. These mixes contain sugar and other caloric ingredients that distinguish them from plain coffee. Quimbo explained that the current exemption for 3-in-1 coffee was granted because it is widely consumed by ordinary Filipinos.

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Quimbo stated that his committee is not inclined to support taxing 3-in-1 coffee immediately. However, he stressed the need to address health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption. Manufacturers may be given a three-year transition period to reformulate their products and reduce sugar content.

If companies fail to lower sugar levels below a measurable threshold within the transition period, the products could be subjected to the sweetened beverage tax. Quimbo clarified that this potential tax is based on health guidelines, not fiscal needs. He emphasized that sin taxes are meant to discourage socially undesirable behavior, not to compensate for declining revenues from other taxes.

Strategic Implications for Beverage Policy

Joey Salceda reiterated that proposals to extend sin taxes to sweetened coffee must be evaluated on their own merits. The government refuses to use these taxes as a revenue substitute for declining alcohol tax collections. This policy stance protects the integrity of the sin tax framework while allowing for targeted health interventions.

The distinction between plain coffee and sugary mixes remains central to the government's position. Officials support the coffee industry and its contribution to the economy. At the same time, they remain vigilant about the health impacts of high-sugar products. This balanced approach aims to protect consumers, farmers, and public health objectives simultaneously.