Makati court issues extradition arrest warrant and hold departure order against Quiboloy

The Makati Regional Trial Court issued an extradition arrest warrant and hold departure order against detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy, while his lawyer said he is ready to face the proceedings in court.

The Makati Regional Trial Court has issued an extradition arrest warrant and a hold departure order against detained preacher Apollo C. Quiboloy, moving the United States closer to securing his transfer to face charges including human trafficking and sex trafficking.

Makati Court Issues Extradition Warrant

Branch 145 of the Makati RTC issued the warrant on Nov. 12, three days after the Department of Justice filed an extradition petition on behalf of the United States government, the agency said in a statement on Friday. The court found probable cause that Quiboloy was the person named in the corresponding foreign arrest warrant. It also found that the offenses charged were extraditable and that he committed the alleged offenses, according to the DOJ.

Also read Makati court issues arrest warrants, hold departure orders vs Quiboloy, 2 others for US extradition

The DOJ said that once notified of the implementation of the arrest warrant, the court would personally serve Quiboloy with the warrant and give him 10 days from receipt to file a verified answer. Quiboloy's legal counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, said the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder was not surprised by the extradition petition and is prepared to face the proceedings in court. Torreon clarified that he does not represent Quiboloy in the extradition proceedings.

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He said his duties are limited to the religious leader's pending criminal cases before the Pasig and Quezon City courts. He confirmed that Quiboloy has already been notified of the extradition petition, which the DOJ filed on Monday on behalf of the United States government. In a statement posted on Facebook, Torreon said: Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy has been informed of the extradition proceedings filed against him. They do not come as a surprise to him.

He has expected them, and he is ready to face them in court, through the proper legal process and before the proper forum. Torreon emphasized that they will answer the allegations against Quiboloy in court, where the matter belongs, rather than in the court of public opinion. He advised that all inquiries regarding the extradition proceedings be directed to the separate legal team handling that case.

Regarding the pending criminal cases against the Davao-based religious leader, Torreon said his client will continue to face the charges and urged the public not to make any assumptions about the issue yet. In the criminal cases, we will continue to defend Pastor Quiboloy fully and vigorously. We ask the public and the media to respect the presumption of innocence that the Constitution guarantees to every accused, Torreon said.

Quiboloy Faces Local Criminal Cases

Quiboloy is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail while undergoing trial for non-bailable qualified human trafficking charges before a Pasig RTC, alongside separate child abuse cases in Quezon City. DOJ spokesperson Atty. Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez said state prosecutors had completed presenting evidence in the qualified human trafficking case against Quiboloy. The prosecution will now file its formal offer of evidence, after which the defense will be given an opportunity to comment, Martinez told reporters in a Viber message.

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In a separate child abuse case under Republic Act No. 7610 pending before the Quezon City RTC, the prosecution was still presenting its evidence, he added. For the child abuse case under RA 7610 pending before RTC QC, the prosecution is still in the process of presenting its evidence, Martinez told reporters Friday. The National Bureau of Investigation has expressed its readiness to coordinate with the DOJ and other law enforcement agencies in Quiboloy's extradition process.

US Seeks Transfer on Trafficking Charges

The US government is seeking his extradition over charges that include international human trafficking, sex trafficking, and other related offenses. Senator Risa Hontiveros, who led Senate hearings into allegations of abuse involving Quiboloy, welcomed the development. She said Quiboloy can no longer escape accountability and that the process must move forward without delay.

Quiboloy has also lodged libel complaints against Hontiveros and several House lawmakers in connection with the inquiries conducted by the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality. The extradition case adds to the legal pressure on Quiboloy, who faces multiple criminal cases in Philippine courts while the United States seeks his transfer to stand trial on trafficking-related charges.