Makati Business Club Appoints Julia Andrea R. Abad as Executive Director

The Makati Business Club (MBC) has announced the appointment of Julia Andrea R. Abad as its executive director, effective July 1. Ms. Abad brings two decades of experience in public policy, governance, development, and strategic leadership across key sectors like government, education, and non-profit, making her an ideal candidate to lead MBC in its advocacy for responsible business leadership, good governance, and inclusive economic growth.

THE Makati Business Club (MBC) has announced the appointment of Julia Andrea R. Abad as executive director effective July 1. MBC looks forward to working with Julia as she leads the organization in deepening engagement with members, partners, and stakeholders in support of meaningful business and policy reform.

Julia has two decades of experience in public policy, governance, development, and strategic leadership across key sectors like government, education, and non-profit. She served as Chief of Staff to former President Benigno Simeon C. Aquino III from 2010 to 2016 while heading the Presidential Management Staff. Ms. Abad has likewise held senior roles in national governance and public policy.

She has worked with key institutions like the Asia Pacific Philanthropy Consortium, Ayala Foundation, DGA-Albright Stonebridge Group, and the Ateneo de Manila University. Her expertise in policy engagement, stakeholder collaboration, and institution-building align with the MBC’s advocacies on responsible business leadership, good governance, and inclusive economic growth, the group added





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Business Club Julia Andrea R. Abad Makati Appointment Executive Director

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