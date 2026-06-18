Makar Port in General Santos Partially Reopens After Earthquake Inspections

Limited operations have resumed at Makar Port following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Southern Mindanao. Key facilities, including the Rail-Mounted Gantry Wharf, have been cleared for use after structural assessments confirmed their stability. The Philippine Ports Authority and Department of Transportation are accelerating rehabilitation while maintaining safety controls. Some port sections remain closed, including the New Wharf Expansion, Eastern Wharf, Western Wharf, and the north gate weigh bridge, pending further evaluation and repairs.

Limited operations have resumed at Makar Port (Port of General Santos ) after authorities cleared key facilities for use following structural inspections triggered by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao.

Transport officials said the decision to partially restart operations came after engineering assessments confirmed that critical sections of the port remained safe for limited use. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) have since moved to accelerate rehabilitation work while maintaining operational controls. According to findings from the PPA Engineering Office, the Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) Wharf was declared structurally stable and fit to handle vessel traffic and cargo handling activities under monitored conditions.

This clearance became the basis for reopening select port functions. PPA management said the move to reopen only portions of the facility was intended to balance urgency with safety, as supply chains and regional trade depend heavily on the port's continuous operation even in the aftermath of the quake.

Port users, including shipping operators, cargo handlers, and trucking groups, have been advised to coordinate schedules and entry protocols with the Port Management Office in Socsargen, as restricted zones and rerouted access paths remain in effect. Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said restoration efforts were being fast-tracked in coordination with the PPA to minimize economic disruption in General Santos and surrounding areas, emphasizing the port's role in regional livelihood and commerce.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago, on the other hand, said the phased reopening followed safety validation and ongoing risk monitoring across port structures. He noted that operations would remain limited until all damaged facilities are fully assessed and repaired. While the RMG Wharf and designated safe areas have been reopened under strict controls, several sections remain closed.

The New Wharf Expansion has been placed under restricted access due to damage, while both the Eastern Wharf and Western Wharf remain non-operational pending further evaluation. Authorities also confirmed that the port's north gate weigh bridge sustained significant structural damage and will stay offline. Alternative traffic and cargo movement arrangements have been implemented to keep port operations moving despite the restriction.

The PPA said monitoring and repair works would continue across all affected structures, with full operational restoration to be announced only after all safety requirements are met





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Makar Port General Santos Earthquake Philippine Ports Authority PPA Department Of Transportation Dotr Structural Inspection Port Operations Rehabilitation RMG Wharf Regional Trade Supply Chain

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