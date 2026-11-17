A security researcher says malicious JavaScript was injected through Optimizely into websites of 178 organizations, including Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones. Salesforce and Equifax have disabled the scripts while investigations continue.

Malicious JavaScript was injected into the websites of 178 organizations across various sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, security researcher Scott Helme said on Monday, November 16.

The affected sites included those belonging to Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and IKEA, according to Helme. Cybersecurity firm HudsonRock also said it found evidence that the sites had served malicious code to their visitors. The scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet, skim card numbers as users entered credit card details, steal cookies and screenshots, and plant exploit code on iOS devices.

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The use of JavaScript indicates a client-side attack, meaning the harmful code executed on the user's device rather than on the server itself. This approach makes detection harder for traditional server-side security tools. Helme identified that the malicious code targeted visitors to the websites of 178 distinct organizations spanning various sectors. HudsonRock corroborated these findings, stating it found evidence that the affected sites had actively served malicious code to their users.

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Attack Objectives And Methods

This method allowed attackers to bypass standard security measures by leveraging a trusted third-party platform. The primary objectives of this campaign were twofold: stealing cryptocurrency from visitors and infecting iPhones with malware. HudsonRock's analysis confirms that the sites were not merely passive victims but actively served the harmful content to their audience. Reuters could not immediately ascertain whether the code was successfully used in each case, or the extent of any resulting hacks.

It is unknown how many users were actually affected or if any data was successfully stolen. This uncertainty underscores the difficulty in tracking the success rate of such targeted web attacks. Researchers emphasize that the mere presence of the code is a significant security failure, regardless of its successful execution. Several major corporations were directly implicated in the breach and have taken immediate defensive measures.

Salesforce confirmed it was investigating unauthorized changes to its Optimizely scripts. The company disabled these scripts as a precautionary measure to stop any potential further damage or data exfiltration. Equifax also launched an internal investigation into the issue and subsequently ceased using Optimizely across its platforms. Both companies are actively working to secure their digital infrastructure against similar vulnerabilities.

Corporate Responses To Breach

Equifax explicitly stated that it did not find evidence of any compromise to its internal systems. This distinction is crucial, as it suggests the attack targeted the public-facing web experience rather than the company's core database or internal network. Despite these assurances, the companies remain vigilant. The incident highlights the risks associated with integrating third-party optimization tools into critical web infrastructure.

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Optimizely, Apple, Zoom, HSBC, CNN and IKEA did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The silence from these major brands leaves many questions open regarding the scope of the compromise and their specific security protocols. The lack of immediate response from Apple and the technology firms involved adds to the mystery surrounding the attack's sophistication. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in modern web ecosystems.

Third Party Security Risks

The exploitation of Optimizely demonstrates how third-party dependencies can become attack vectors for large-scale campaigns. Security experts urge organizations to audit their use of website optimization platforms. The ability of attackers to inject malicious JavaScript into reputable sites like Zoom and IKEA poses a significant threat to consumer trust. As digital interactions continue to grow, the need for robust third-party code validation becomes increasingly critical.

The events highlighted by Scott Helme and HudsonRock mark a significant escalation in targeted web-based cybercrime.